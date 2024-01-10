Dates Set For 2024 NCAA Division I Championship Ticket Release

Tickets for the 2024 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships will be available to the public later this month.

Public tickets for the women’s championships will go on sale on Tuesday, January 16, and tickets for the men’s meet will be available on Monday, January 22.

The 2024 Women’s NCAA D1 Championships will be hosted at the University of Georgia’s Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, with a seating capacity expected in the 2,000-seat range. That represents a slight uptick to last year at the University of Tennessee (1,800).

The men’s championship will be held in Indianapolis at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus, which normally has a capacity of 4,700, though that’s reduced for NCAAs. Regardless, it will have a much bigger capacity than last year, when the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center hosted with a capacity in the 1,350 range.

2024 NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

2024 Division I Men – Indianapolis, Indiana – Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis – IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI (4,700 seating capacity, reduced for NCAA Championships)

2024 Division I Women – Athens, Georgia – University of Georgia – Ramsey Center (seating for *close to* 2,000 spectators)

2024 Division II (combined) – Geneva, Ohio – Lake Erie College

2024 Division III (combined) – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Aquatic Center

The Division I Championships have sold out rapidly in recent years, with public seating generally limited due to team requests filling a large portion of the venue capacity.