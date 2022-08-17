Daily Swim Coach Workout #750

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
WU
2×100 on 1:45 choice
100 kick choice
4×75 on 1:25 50 free 25 IMO
Drill
6×25 on :55 One Arm
6×25 on :55 Triple Switch
6×25 on :55 Long Axis Combination LAC
300 perfect backstroke
#MSG
Kick
2×75 on 1:35 no board choice
4×25 on :35 work on dolphin kicks
2×75 on 1:30 choice
4×25 on :35 work on dolphin kicks
4×75 w/fins on 1:20
4×25 w/fins on :30 work on dolphin kicks
4×50 w/fins on :50 fly/free
#MSS
Kick
2×50 on 1:20 no board choice
4×25 on :40 work on dolphin kicks
2×50 on 1:20 choice
4×25 on :40 work on dolphin kicks
4×75 w/fins on 1:30
4×25 w/fins on :35 work on dolphin kicks
3×50 w/fins on 1:00 fly/free
#MSG
Pull
3×100 on 1:30/1:35/1:45 breathe 3
4×50 on 1:05 4 breaths or less
#MSS
Pull
3×100 on 1:55/2:05 breathe 3
4×25 on :45 2 breaths or less
#MSG
Swim
4×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free
2×50 on 1:00 back build
3×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free
2×50 on 1:00 back build
2×100 on 2:00 1 easy 1 fast
50 easy
50 back fast
WD 100
#MSS
Swim
4×75 on 1:25/1:35 free
2×50 on 1:10 back build
3×75 on 1:25/1:35 free
2×50 on 1:10 back build
2×75 on 2:00 1 easy 1 fast
25 easy
50 back fast
WD 100
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Long Axis Combination is 3 strokes of backstroke and 2 strokes of freestyle.
Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.