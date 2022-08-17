Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #750

by Dan Dingman 0

August 17th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Technique Work
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  14 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

WU
    2×100 on 1:45 choice
    100 kick choice
    4×75 on 1:25 50 free 25 IMO
Drill
    6×25 on :55 One Arm
    6×25 on :55 Triple Switch
    6×25 on :55 Long Axis Combination LAC
    300 perfect backstroke
#MSG
    Kick
        2×75 on 1:35 no board choice
        4×25 on :35 work on dolphin kicks
        2×75 on 1:30 choice
        4×25 on :35 work on dolphin kicks
        4×75 w/fins on 1:20
        4×25 w/fins on :30 work on dolphin kicks
        4×50 w/fins on :50 fly/free
#MSS
    Kick
        2×50 on 1:20 no board choice
        4×25 on :40 work on dolphin kicks
        2×50 on 1:20 choice
        4×25 on :40 work on dolphin kicks
        4×75 w/fins on 1:30
        4×25 w/fins on :35 work on dolphin kicks
        3×50 w/fins on 1:00 fly/free
#MSG
    Pull
        3×100 on 1:30/1:35/1:45 breathe 3
        4×50 on 1:05 4 breaths or less
#MSS
    Pull
        3×100 on 1:55/2:05 breathe 3
        4×25 on :45 2 breaths or less
#MSG
    Swim
        4×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free
        2×50 on 1:00 back build
        3×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free
        2×50 on 1:00 back build
        2×100 on 2:00 1 easy 1 fast
        50 easy
        50 back fast
    WD 100
#MSS
    Swim
        4×75 on 1:25/1:35 free
        2×50 on 1:10 back build
        3×75 on 1:25/1:35 free
        2×50 on 1:10 back build
        2×75 on 2:00 1 easy 1 fast
        25 easy
        50 back fast
    WD 100
    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Long Axis Combination is 3 strokes of backstroke and 2 strokes of freestyle.


Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club

