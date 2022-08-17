Daily Swim Coach Workout #750

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WU

2×100 on 1:45 choice

100 kick choice

4×75 on 1:25 50 free 25 IMO

Drill

6×25 on :55 One Arm

6×25 on :55 Triple Switch

6×25 on :55 Long Axis Combination LAC

300 perfect backstroke

#MSG

Kick

2×75 on 1:35 no board choice

4×25 on :35 work on dolphin kicks

2×75 on 1:30 choice

4×25 on :35 work on dolphin kicks

4×75 w/fins on 1:20

4×25 w/fins on :30 work on dolphin kicks

4×50 w/fins on :50 fly/free

#MSS

Kick

2×50 on 1:20 no board choice

4×25 on :40 work on dolphin kicks

2×50 on 1:20 choice

4×25 on :40 work on dolphin kicks

4×75 w/fins on 1:30

4×25 w/fins on :35 work on dolphin kicks

3×50 w/fins on 1:00 fly/free

#MSG

Pull

3×100 on 1:30/1:35/1:45 breathe 3

4×50 on 1:05 4 breaths or less

#MSS

Pull

3×100 on 1:55/2:05 breathe 3

4×25 on :45 2 breaths or less

#MSG

Swim

4×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free

2×50 on 1:00 back build

3×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free

2×50 on 1:00 back build

2×100 on 2:00 1 easy 1 fast

50 easy

50 back fast

WD 100

#MSS

Swim

4×75 on 1:25/1:35 free

2×50 on 1:10 back build

3×75 on 1:25/1:35 free

2×50 on 1:10 back build

2×75 on 2:00 1 easy 1 fast

25 easy

50 back fast

WD 100

