Daily Swim Coach Workout #60

by Dan Dingman 0

February 04th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

[1 saat koşu]

400m fr dr ez
400m RIMO mod
6x150m mod 50 fly – 50 bk – 50br [20′ rest]

12x50m build fly – fr @01:05 [1x fly – 1x fr]

[a2]
8x50m br mod @01:08 [T:48′]
4x100m br mod dr @01:56 [T:01:36 – 25m3 kicks per pull – 25 pull – 50 sw ]
6x150m br mod dr @02:44 [T: 02:24 50m 2 kicks per pull – 50m 2 up 2 down – 50m sw]
3x300m br mod dr @05:08 [T: 04:48 100m 2 kicks per pull – 100m pull – 100m sw]
4x150m br mod @02:44 [T: 02:24]
4x100m br mod @01:51 [T: 01:31]
8x50m br mod @01:08 [T:48′]

300m ch ez

Burçin Sakallar
Head coach, İstanbul Swimming Club

