Daily Swim Coach Workout #60

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 27 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

[1 saat koşu]

—

400m fr dr ez

400m RIMO mod

6x150m mod 50 fly – 50 bk – 50br [20′ rest]

—

12x50m build fly – fr @01:05 [1x fly – 1x fr]

—

[a2]

8x50m br mod @01:08 [T:48′]

4x100m br mod dr @01:56 [T:01:36 – 25m3 kicks per pull – 25 pull – 50 sw ]

6x150m br mod dr @02:44 [T: 02:24 50m 2 kicks per pull – 50m 2 up 2 down – 50m sw]

3x300m br mod dr @05:08 [T: 04:48 100m 2 kicks per pull – 100m pull – 100m sw]

4x150m br mod @02:44 [T: 02:24]

4x100m br mod @01:51 [T: 01:31]

8x50m br mod @01:08 [T:48′]

—

300m ch ez