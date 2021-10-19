Daily Swim Coach Workout #580

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday [9/13/21]

C2/W2

Mindset: Be a Trooper not a Drooper! Pull Teammates UP, Never drag them Down!

600 Straight: [100fr DPC/100 IM 1K-1SC-1D]

4×100 IM Migrating FAST Swim! 25/ other strokes G1drill @1:45

4×100 IM Migrating FAST swim! 25/ other strokes g1 swim @1:40

32×25

[4 each: 1 G1stroke build/[email protected]/1 MAX G5! x2]

@ [email protected]:35/ R2 @:30

Kick 16×50 o=fr r/l e=ch [[email protected]/[email protected]:00 FA]

4×50 Mod Med Tech Review IM @1:00

Super 500 IM @:30

4×50 tech review fr @1:00

Super 500 Free @:30

pull 4×100 as [75 fr g1 3-4-5 breathing/25 Max Speed IM order @2:00]

Walk Arounds/Relay

Warm Down with time, wash out!