Daily Swim Coach Workout #45

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Practice focus
[NB 25’s] [37.5 sprint]
6×50 kick @1:05
6×100 smooth/count strokes [2 DK min] @1:45
150 UW flip turns [stay tight]
4×50 [3/2/1/0 breaths] @1:20
12×25 BO’s/Finish @35
8×25 odds SLDK UW @45
6×25 mid pool @40 [fast feet]
1x 200 broken [4×[email protected] rest after each 50] [two heats]
3x
5×25 sprint @30 [aim for 100 pace] [1st 25 from block]
125 easy @4:30
3x
37.5 sprint off the block @2:00 [don’t slow down into the turn]
8×50 easy @1:00
Matthew Moon
Head Men’s and Women’s, Bakersfiled College
