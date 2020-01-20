Daily Swim Coach Workout #45

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Practice focus

[NB 25’s] [37.5 sprint]



6×50 kick @1:05

6×100 smooth/count strokes [2 DK min] @1:45

150 UW flip turns [stay tight]

4×50 [3/2/1/0 breaths] @1:20

12×25 BO’s/Finish @35

8×25 odds SLDK UW @45

6×25 mid pool @40 [fast feet]

1x 200 broken [4×[email protected] rest after each 50] [two heats]

3x

5×25 sprint @30 [aim for 100 pace] [1st 25 from block]

125 easy @4:30



3x

37.5 sprint off the block @2:00 [don’t slow down into the turn]



8×50 easy @1:00