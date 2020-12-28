Daily Swim Coach Workout #320

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
300 Swim – Palm to feet
6 x 50 FIns :50 3rd Black Line – Middle Pool Start
300 pocket fly kick, snorkel fins, prone, flip turns
2 min
3 x
200 Pull Neg split White/Pink BC 3 3:00, 3:15, 3:30
150 Kick (Middle 50 fast) 2:45, 3:00, 3:15
3 x 100 swim Red 1:20, 1:30, 1:40
2 min
4 x 5th Gear
2 x 25 dbl breast pull dn, Hds up brt w flutter :40
1 x 50 #1 or #2 stroke 1:10
100 ez
Coach Notes
With only an hour, I wanted to create some sets that would reinforce their awareness of their color charts for aerobic/anaerobic with a fast finish set.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
