Daily Swim Coach Workout #320

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

300 Swim – Palm to feet

6 x 50 FIns :50 3rd Black Line – Middle Pool Start

300 pocket fly kick, snorkel fins, prone, flip turns

2 min

3 x

200 Pull Neg split White/Pink BC 3 3:00, 3:15, 3:30

150 Kick (Middle 50 fast) 2:45, 3:00, 3:15

3 x 100 swim Red 1:20, 1:30, 1:40

2 min

4 x 5th Gear

2 x 25 dbl breast pull dn, Hds up brt w flutter :40

1 x 50 #1 or #2 stroke 1:10

100 ez