Daily Swim Coach Workout #308

December 16th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  Canada
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

300 Fr w fins & [head paddle]
6x 50 Fr on 60 fins [ breakout +2 sc @ 5th]
4 x150 pull @ 2:30 (50 Bk Br Fr w buoy)
6x 50 Stroke on 60 fins [ breakout +2 sc @ 5th]
200 IM kick

2x
    3x
        6x 25 stroke on 45 AO ( RNDS – cht &     paddles, cht, paddles)
        50 Stroke AO

100 AO Goal = 1/2 Best 200

200 EZ choice

27 x 25 kick w fins on 30
[6!1e, 5!1e…….1!1e][ ! = 1UH20
    
200 EZ choice
    

                        
        

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Cht = Chute


Scott Faithfull
Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB)

