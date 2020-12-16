Daily Swim Coach Workout #308

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: Canada

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

300 Fr w fins & [head paddle]

6x 50 Fr on 60 fins [ breakout +2 sc @ 5th]

4 x150 pull @ 2:30 (50 Bk Br Fr w buoy)

6x 50 Stroke on 60 fins [ breakout +2 sc @ 5th]

200 IM kick

2x

3x

6x 25 stroke on 45 AO ( RNDS – cht & paddles, cht, paddles)

50 Stroke AO

100 AO Goal = 1/2 Best 200

200 EZ choice

27 x 25 kick w fins on 30

[6!1e, 5!1e…….1!1e][ ! = 1UH20



200 EZ choice





