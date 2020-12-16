Daily Swim Coach Workout #308

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: Canada
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
300 Fr w fins & [head paddle]
6x 50 Fr on 60 fins [ breakout +2 sc @ 5th]
4 x150 pull @ 2:30 (50 Bk Br Fr w buoy)
6x 50 Stroke on 60 fins [ breakout +2 sc @ 5th]
200 IM kick
2x
3x
6x 25 stroke on 45 AO ( RNDS – cht & paddles, cht, paddles)
50 Stroke AO
100 AO Goal = 1/2 Best 200
200 EZ choice
27 x 25 kick w fins on 30
[6!1e, 5!1e…….1!1e][ ! = 1UH20
200 EZ choice
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Cht = Chute
Scott Faithfull
Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB)
