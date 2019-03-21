Brazil Lays Out 2019 Racing Schedule

The Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CBDA) has announced the dates and locations of the 2019 Brazilian Swimming season.
Per SporTV, below are the details for the upcoming season, as announced by the CBDA General Assembly this week:
- Mary 23rd – May 25th – Brazilian Junior Swimming Championship – Ruben Dinard de Araújo Trophy in Belo Horizonte / MG, Minas Tênis Clube
- June 8th – Brazilian Junior Swimming Championships – Arthur Sampaio Carepa Trophy in Belo Horizonte / MG, Minas Tênis Clube
- June 26th – June 29th – Brazilian Junior Winter Swimming Championship – Tancredo Neves Trophy in Colombo / PR at the Santa Mônica Field Club
- September 2nd – September 7th – The José Finkel Trophy, but venue is still TBD between Bauru, with ABDA, and Curitiba, in Curitibano. CBDA should make the decision soon.
- November 5th – November 8th – Brazilian Junior Swimming Championship – Júlio de Lamare Trophy Rio de Janeiro / RJ in Flamengo
- November 23rd – Brazilian Junior Swimming Championships – Mauritius Trophy Bekenn20 in Porto Alegre / RS at the União Grêmio Náutico
- December 4th – December 7th – Campeonato Brasileiro Juvenil – Carlos Campos Sobrinho Trophy in Vitória / ES at CNRÁlvares Cabral
