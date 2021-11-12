Bonded Seam Corrosion: One of the Most Common Problems With Damaged Tech Suits

Courtesy of Robsport.nl, a SwimSwam partner.

The bonded seams of your tech suits are a highly technical and advanced component. These seams are developed with special glue and are sensitive for chlorine and human body acids, such as; sweat. As the seams are very sensitive for these fluids it is very important to take good care of your tech suits, so the bonded seams last longer. To prevent the bonded seams from early stage damaging we advise to rinse your tech suit very well with water after each use and a hand wash with the technical laundry soap “ hey was h ” after three times of use. Hey wash is a technical laundry soap specially developed for performance fabrics. This technical soap deep cleans the fabric and makes sure your tech suit can last longer, so you race more times.

Here are some tips on how to properly use your tech suit:

Make sure your tech suit fits perfect, if you need any help with your sizing look at our Perfect Fitting

Use your tech suit only for racing

Wear your suit only when needed, if you are done with your race then take your suit off

Make sure you have enough time before your race to put on your tech suit by yourself, it’s best to do it by yourself!

After racing rinse your tech suit very well and lay it flat to dry

If your tech suit starts decreasing it shows when the bonded seams start to get grainy. At the Repa ir S ervice we offer you a solution to fix your corroded seams with new strong bonded seams. Find out more on www.robspor t.nl/repair Note: Repaired tech suits are not FINA approved

Allens of Kingsbury – United Kingdom

“The race suit repair service gives us here at Allens the chance to offer a superb service, that not only prolongs the life of valued tech suits but it makes good on our attempts to become a greener and more efficient retailers. With the service using all original fabrics and methods it really does offer the best quality repair for our beloved race suit!”

Aqualoja – Portugal

“At Aqualoja we where thrilled to bring Robsport professional Repair Service to Portugal. The Repair service really complements the A-level of service our swimmers deserve and they are very happy with the solution on damaged tech suits! Now all tech suits with an accidental rip can become 100% new to swim your new personal record. With older tech suits it occurs often that seams tear and with the Repair Service the old seams can be revived which helps swimmers to deliver some more solid performance! So, don‘t Throw away! Repair and reuse. It is a practical, economical and ecological solution.“

Are you interested in this opportunity to become a dealer for this exclusive Repair Service for your region? Send us an email with more information on your store and website. The benefits for your business to participate are:

You are accessible to the swimmers community. It is a service which is in great demand for all swimmers and could help them a great deal;

Sustainability is a key factor for growing your business, now and even more in the future;

The repair of all kinds of brands, so the service is not brand limited;

You will receive a referral on our repair page and in our advertorials @swimswam.com;

Most important of all: very satisfied and happy swimmers!