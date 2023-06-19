Backstroker Chanice Posada Commits To Howard With Team Leading Times (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chanice Posada has announced her commitment to continue her athletic and academic career at Howard University. Posada graduated from the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts this spring, and will arrive in Washington D.C. for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

As a student at a visual and performing arts school, Posada pursued a concentration in creative writing, and was recently was named a winner of a state-wide poetry contest for high school students in Texas.

“I am overjoyed to be a part of a D1 program that not only uplifts black students but athletes as well. In a sport like swimming, where adversity and discrimination are rampant, it’s teams and spaces like this that make the journey a little easier. Howard is one of the first places to feature a large population of Black Swimmers. It is also the first HBCU to have a swim team because of this, the team is revolutionary in its very existence.”

In the pool with Blue Tide Aquatics, Posada focuses on backstroke and butterfly events. She raced at Speedo Sectionals in College Station this spring, where she recorded her highest finish in the 100 back at 25th (57.39). Her swim put her about two seconds off her personal best of 55.32 from January of 2022.

Last summer, she competed at the Futures Championships, also in College Station. She raced in the 200m back (2:37.31), 100m back (1:09.32), and 200m fly (1:07.40), with her best finish being 56th in the 200m back.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 25.91

100 back – 55.32

200 back – 2:02.98

100 fly – 56.60

The Howard women recently finished 4th out of 9 teams at the 2023 Northeast Conference Championships, just 23 points shy of LIU in 3rd. The team is led by head coach Nic Askew, who oversees swimming & diving in addition to tennis at Howard.

Posada’s best times in the 100 back and 200 back are under the team’s current program records. She also projects to score huge points for the Bison at the conference level, as her best times in the backstroke events are A-final worthy. Howard’s top finisher in the 100 backstroke this season was Courtney Connolly, who picked up 10th with a best time of 57.56. In the 200 back, Aaliyah Yong was the top performer at conference at 26th (2:13.52).

Joining Posada in Howard’s incoming class of 2027 is Jasmine Morgan, Summer Mckoy, and Tiara Jackson.

