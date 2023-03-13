Akron Picks Up Futures Finalist Madelyn Bosler (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madelyn Bosler has announced her decision to remain in-state with the University of Akron for the 2024-2024 season. Bosler, an Ohio native, is a junior at Westerville North High School in Westerville, Ohio.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Akron!

Thank you to my coaches, teammates and family for all the love and support throughout this journey. And to my future coaches at Akron, I am beyond grateful for this incredible opportunity! Go Zips!”

Bosler trains and competes year-round with Hydra Aquatic Club. She specializes in breaststroke and IM events, and has already had some significant drops this season. Most recently at the OH Spring Senior Invitational, Bosler recorded a 2:19.03 in the 200 breaststroke to drop over 4 seconds from her previous best time. She also shaved over a second off her best 100 breast best time at her high school district meet.

Her improvements also extend to events outside of breaststroke. She dropped nearly two seconds in the 100 free and over a second in the 100 fly to dip below the minute barrier for the first time at the OH Spring Invitational.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 54.51

100 breast – 1:03.41

200 breast – 2:19.03

200 IM – 2:08.89

The Zips recently won their 9th title in 10 years at the 2023 Mid-American Conference Championships. It took a 1:04.77 and a 2:18.57 to make it back in the B-final at this year’s meet, meaning Bosler is already in range in one of them.

Andrea Fischer and Giovanna Cappabianca went 1-2 in the 200 breaststroke this year with times of 2:10.99 and 2:11.25, respectively. Fischer was also the team’s best performer in the 100 breast, as she finished 3rd with a 1:01.09. Madeline Dyer and Sara Bozso were just behind in 5th (1:01.46) and 6th (1:01.63), respectively. This entire group will have turned over then Bosler arrives, making her arrival key as they rebuild their breaststroke talent.

Bosler is joined by McKenna Potteiger in the Zips’ class of 2028. Potteiger, Pennsylvania native, is a pure distance freestyler with times of 4:59.74 and 16:57.33 in the 500 and 1650.

