4 New Members Join Elite Dutch Squads Out Of Eindhoven & Amsterdam

The 2017/18 squads designated for the Netherlands’ two National Training Centers has been announced, with 4 new members joining the elite line-ups. 17 swimmers comprise the larger roster operating out of Eindhoven, while 8 athletes train out of the Amersterdam NTC location.

Added to the Eindhoven mix for the upcoming season under Head Coach Marcel Wouda is Nyls Korstanje and Marrit Steenbergen. Korstanje and Steenbergen are both budding teenage sprinters holding multiple Dutch age group records. Although Steenbergen was a member of her nation’s medal-winning 4x100m freestyle relays for both women and mixed at the 2015 World Championships, the 17-year-old Olympian is still bubbling just beneath the surface of her breakout swim at the senior level.

Among those already training out of Eindhoven are such powerhouse talents as 2012 double Olympic champion and 2017 World Championship medalist Ranomi Kromowidjojo, open water Olympic gold medalist Ferry Weertman, and sprint relay stalwart Femke Heemskerk.

Joining the Amsterdam squad will be Tes Schouten and Thom de Boer, both of whom will train under the NTC Coach there, Mark Faber. Returning to the Amsterdam line-up will be Arno Kamminga, the newly-minted men’s short course national record order in the 200m breaststroke from the FINA World Cup Eindhoven last month.