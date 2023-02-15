Daily Swim Coach Workout #864

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 77 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warmup

400 25 STL kick/25 backstroke/50 swim

200 PULL – RB 3 or 5 only

200 KICK – build up each 50

100 IM



Kick Set

6x

100 BU kick – no board, on back [choice kick]

50 swim easy [DPS, powerful kick]



Turns

4xflip while floating

4×25 Free to back

4×25 Free

4×25 Open Turns



2x [round 1 free, round 2 NFS]

4×50 @ 1:00 1-3dr 4 swim fast

4×25 @ :40 BU/BD/EZ/Fast

100 @ 2:00 swim, fast

Main Set

6x

2×[email protected]:00 ALL OUT [choice stroke]

1 from dive

2 from push as close as possible to 1st

3:00 Rest



4×75 Touch Out Drill (race someone, give head starts if needed)

Practice Relay Exchanges



Cool Down

200 EZ