Daily Swim Coach Workout #864

Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 77 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warmup
400 25 STL kick/25 backstroke/50 swim
200 PULL – RB 3 or 5 only
200 KICK – build up each 50
100 IM
Kick Set
6x
100 BU kick – no board, on back [choice kick]
50 swim easy [DPS, powerful kick]
Turns
4xflip while floating
4×25 Free to back
4×25 Free
4×25 Open Turns
2x [round 1 free, round 2 NFS]
4×50 @ 1:00 1-3dr 4 swim fast
4×25 @ :40 BU/BD/EZ/Fast
100 @ 2:00 swim, fast
Main Set
6x
2×[email protected]:00 ALL OUT [choice stroke]
1 from dive
2 from push as close as possible to 1st
3:00 Rest
4×75 Touch Out Drill (race someone, give head starts if needed)
Practice Relay Exchanges
Cool Down
200 EZ
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
NFS = non-free speciality stroke
BU = build up
BD = build down
Eric Hills
Head Coach, Shakopee High School
