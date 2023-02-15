Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #864

by Dan Dingman 0

February 15th, 2023 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  77 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warmup
    400 25 STL kick/25 backstroke/50 swim
    200 PULL – RB 3 or 5 only
    200 KICK – build up each 50
    100 IM
    
Kick Set
6x
    100 BU kick – no board, on back [choice kick]
    50 swim easy [DPS, powerful kick]
    
Turns
    4xflip while floating
    4×25 Free to back
    4×25 Free
    4×25 Open Turns    
    
2x [round 1 free, round 2 NFS]
    4×50 @ 1:00 1-3dr 4 swim fast
    4×25 @ :40 BU/BD/EZ/Fast
    100 @ 2:00 swim, fast

Main Set
    6x
        2×[email protected]:00 ALL OUT [choice stroke]
        1 from dive
        2 from push as close as possible to 1st
        3:00 Rest
        
4×75 Touch Out Drill (race someone, give head starts if needed)
Practice Relay Exchanges
    
Cool Down
    200 EZ

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

NFS = non-free speciality stroke
BU = build up
BD = build down


Eric Hills
Head Coach, Shakopee High School

