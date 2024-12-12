Watch: Noe Ponti Shatters 50 Butterfly WR (Again), Other Race Videos from Day 2 of SC Worlds

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Through day 2 of the 2024 SC World Championships, records continued to tumble. In the men’s 50 butterfly, Noe Ponti reset his own World Record with a dazzling time of 21.32 to win the event by a half second. In just over 1 minute of racing at these championships, Ponti has now earned $70,000 in bonuses.
Several championship records also fell on day 2. In the women’s 100 backstroke, Regan Smith claimed her first SC Worlds title with a time of 54.55, setting a new Championship Record in the event, while scaring her own World Record. Gretchen Walsh also took down the Championship Record in the women’s 100 freestyle, swimming a time of 50.49. In the final individual event of the night, Lani Pallister dropped a 8:01.95 to win the women’s 800 freestyle, another new Championship Record.
Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals
- World Record: 54.27 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 55.75 – Bella Sims, USA (2022)
World Championship Record: 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2014)
- 2022 SC World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, AUS – 55.49
Podium
- Regan Smith (USA) – 54.55 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
- Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 54.93
- Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 55.75
- Iona Anderson (AUS) – 56.08
- Anastasiya Shkurdai (NAA) – 56.11
- Kylie Masse (CAN) – 56.21
- Carmen Weiler Sastre (ESP) – 56.39
- Louise Hansson (SWE) – 56.52
Race Video:
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals
- World Record: 48.33 – Coleman Stewart, USA (2021)
World Junior Record: 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)
- World Championship Record: 48.50 – Ryan Murphy, USA (2022)
- 2022 SC World Champion: Ryan Murphy, USA – 48.50
Podium
- Miron Lifintsev (NAB) – 48.76 ***NEW WORLD JUNIOR RECORD***
- Hubert Kos (HUN) -48.79
- Kacper Stokowski (POL) – 49.16
- Pavel Sumusenko (NAB) – 49.20
- Blake Tierney (CAN) – 49.39
- Lorenzo Mora (ITA) – 49.54
- Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 49.60
- Ruard van Renen (RSA) – 49.61
Race Video:
Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinals
- World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2017)
- World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez, CAN (2018)
World Championship Record: 50.77 – Emma McKeon, AUS (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS – 50.77
Top 8
- Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 50.49 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
- Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 51.56
- Kate Douglass (USA) – 51.67
- Daria Klepikova (NAB) – 51.68
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 51.83
- Freya Anderson (GBR) – 52.07
- Kasia Wasick (POL) – 52.28
- Milla Jansen (AUS) -52.31
Semi-Final 1 Video:
Semi-Final 2 Video:
Men’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinals
- World Record: 44.84 – Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)
- World Junior Record: 45.64 – David Popovici ROU (2022)
- World Championship Record: Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Kyle Chalmers, AUS – 45.16
Top 8
- Jordan Crooks (CAY) – 45.22
- Jack Alexy (USA) – 45.29
- Egor Kornev (NAB) – 45.52
- Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 45.59
- Alessandro Miressi (ITA) – 45.69
- Guilherme Santos (BRA) – 45.86
- Chris Guiliano (USA) – 46.08
- Tomas Navikonis (LTU) – 46.09
Semi-Final 1 Video:
Semi-Final 2 Video:
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinals
- World Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)/Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014, 2016)
- World Junior Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)
- World Championship Record: 1:02.36 – Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014)
- 2022 World Champion: Lilly King, USA – 1:02.67
Top 8
- Tang Quinting (CHN) – 1:02.37
- Lilly King (USA) – 1:03.23
- Evgeniia Chikunova (NAB) – 1:03.70
- Anghard Evans (GBR) – 1:03.71
- Eneli Jefiomva (EST) – 1:03.80
- Alina Zushka (NAA) – 1:03.89
- Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 1:04.04
- Lotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 1:04.15
Semi-Final 1 Race Video:
Semi-Final 2 Race Video:
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinals
- World Record: 55.28 – Ilya Shymanovich, BLR (2021)
- World Junior Record: 56.66 – Simone Cerasuolo, ITA (2021)
- World Championship Record: 55.70 – Ilya Shymanovich, BLR (2021)
- 2022 World Champion: Nic Fink, USA – 55.88
Top 8
- Kirill Prigoda (NAB) – 56.02
- Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 56.04
- Ilya Shymanovich (NAA) – 56.21
- Taku Taniguchi (JPN) – 56.40
- Aleksandr Zhigalov (NAB) – 56.50
- Denis Petrashov (KGZ) – 56.52
- Caspar Corbeau (NED)/Ludovico Viberti (ITA) – 56.60
Semi-Final 1 Race Video: No video available at this time
Semi-Final 2 Race Video: No video available at this time
Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals
- World Record: 23.94 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 24.55 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
- World Championship Record: 23.94 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- 2022 SC World Champion: Torri Huske, USA & Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 24.64
Podium
- Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 24.01
- Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 24.43
- Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 24.68
- Arina Surkova (NAB) -24.84
- Tessa Giele (NED) – 24.87
- Melanie Henique (FRA) – 24.89
- Maaike de Waard (NED) – 24.98
- Lily Price (AUS) – 25.06
Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals
World Record: 21.43 – Noe Ponti, SUI (2024)
- World Junior Record: 22.28 – Ilya Kharun, CAN (2022)
World Championship Record: 21.43 – Noe Ponti, SUI (2024)
- 2022 SC World Champion: Nicholas Santos, BRA – 21.78
Podium
- Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.32 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
- Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 21.67
- Nyls Korstanje (NED) -21.68
- Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.00
- Michele Busa (ITA) – 22.01
- Grigori Pekarski (NAA) – 22.06
- Teong Tzen Wei (SGP) – 22.11
- Marius Kusch (GER) – 22.17
Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final Heat
- World Record: 7:57.42 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2022)
- World Junior Record: 7:59.44 – Li Bingjie, CHN (2018)
World Championship Record: 8:02.90 – Li Bingjie, CHN (2021)
- 2022 World Champion: Lani Pallister, AUS – 8:04.07
Podium
- Lani Pallister (AUS) – 8:01.95 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
- Isabel Gose (GER) – 8:05.42
- Katie Grimes (USA) – 8:05.90
- Paige Madden (USA) – 8:07.22
- Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 8:09.39
- Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) – 8:15.16
- Ajna Kesely (HUN) – 8:18.04
- Gan Ching Hwee (SGP) – 8:18.85
Race Video: No video available at this time
Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay – Final
- World Record: 1:35.15 – United States (2022)
- World Championship Record: 1:35.15 – United States (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: United States – 1:35.15
Podium
- Neutral Athlete B (M. Lifintsev, K. Prigoda, A. Surkova, D. Trofimova) – 1:35.36
- Canada (K. Masse, F. Knox, I. Kharun, I. Wilm) – 1:35.94
- USA (S. Casas, M. Andrew, R. Smith, K. Berkoff) – 1:36.20
- Australia – 1:36.78
- Italy – 1:36.80
- Sweden – 1:37.05
- Japan – 1:37.29
- Netherlands – 1:37.41
Race Video: No video available at this time
