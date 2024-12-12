Watch: Noe Ponti Shatters 50 Butterfly WR (Again), Other Race Videos from Day 2 of SC Worlds

2024 Short Course World Championships

Through day 2 of the 2024 SC World Championships, records continued to tumble. In the men’s 50 butterfly, Noe Ponti reset his own World Record with a dazzling time of 21.32 to win the event by a half second. In just over 1 minute of racing at these championships, Ponti has now earned $70,000 in bonuses.

Several championship records also fell on day 2. In the women’s 100 backstroke, Regan Smith claimed her first SC Worlds title with a time of 54.55, setting a new Championship Record in the event, while scaring her own World Record. Gretchen Walsh also took down the Championship Record in the women’s 100 freestyle, swimming a time of 50.49. In the final individual event of the night, Lani Pallister dropped a 8:01.95 to win the women’s 800 freestyle, another new Championship Record.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

Podium

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

Podium

Miron Lifintsev (NAB) – 48.76 ***NEW WORLD JUNIOR RECORD*** Hubert Kos (HUN) -48.79 Kacper Stokowski (POL) – 49.16 Pavel Sumusenko (NAB) – 49.20 Blake Tierney (CAN) – 49.39 Lorenzo Mora (ITA) – 49.54 Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 49.60 Ruard van Renen (RSA) – 49.61

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinals

World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2017)

World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez, CAN (2018)

World Championship Record: 50.77 – Emma McKeon, AUS (2022)

2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS – 50.77

Top 8

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinals

World Record: 44.84 – Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)

World Junior Record: 45.64 – David Popovici ROU (2022)

World Championship Record: Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2022)

2022 World Champion: Kyle Chalmers, AUS – 45.16

Top 8

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinals

World Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)/Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014, 2016)

World Junior Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

World Championship Record: 1:02.36 – Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014)

2022 World Champion: Lilly King, USA – 1:02.67

Top 8

Tang Quinting (CHN) – 1:02.37 Lilly King (USA) – 1:03.23 Evgeniia Chikunova (NAB) – 1:03.70 Anghard Evans (GBR) – 1:03.71 Eneli Jefiomva (EST) – 1:03.80 Alina Zushka (NAA) – 1:03.89 Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 1:04.04 Lotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 1:04.15

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinals

World Record: 55.28 – Ilya Shymanovich, BLR (2021)

World Junior Record: 56.66 – Simone Cerasuolo, ITA (2021)

World Championship Record: 55.70 – Ilya Shymanovich, BLR (2021)

, BLR (2021) 2022 World Champion: Nic Fink, USA – 55.88

Top 8

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 23.94 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)

, USA (2024) World Junior Record: 24.55 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

World Championship Record: 23.94 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)

, USA (2024) 2022 SC World Champion: Torri Huske, USA & Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 24.64

Podium

Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 24.01 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 24.43 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 24.68 Arina Surkova (NAB) -24.84 Tessa Giele (NED) – 24.87 Melanie Henique (FRA) – 24.89 Maaike de Waard (NED) – 24.98 Lily Price (AUS) – 25.06

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

Podium

Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.32 ***NEW WORLD RECORD*** Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 21.67 Nyls Korstanje (NED) -21.68 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.00 Michele Busa (ITA) – 22.01 Grigori Pekarski (NAA) – 22.06 Teong Tzen Wei (SGP) – 22.11 Marius Kusch (GER) – 22.17

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final Heat

Podium

Lani Pallister (AUS) – 8:01.95 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD*** Isabel Gose (GER) – 8:05.42 Katie Grimes (USA) – 8:05.90 Paige Madden (USA) – 8:07.22 Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 8:09.39 Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) – 8:15.16 Ajna Kesely (HUN) – 8:18.04 Gan Ching Hwee (SGP) – 8:18.85

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay – Final

World Record: 1:35.15 – United States (2022)

World Championship Record: 1:35.15 – United States (2022)

2022 World Champion: United States – 1:35.15

Podium

Neutral Athlete B (M. Lifintsev, K. Prigoda, A. Surkova, D. Trofimova) – 1:35.36 Canada (K. Masse, F. Knox, I. Kharun, I. Wilm) – 1:35.94 USA (S. Casas, M. Andrew, R. Smith, K. Berkoff) – 1:36.20 Australia – 1:36.78 Italy – 1:36.80 Sweden – 1:37.05 Japan – 1:37.29 Netherlands – 1:37.41

