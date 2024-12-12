Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch: Noe Ponti Shatters 50 Butterfly WR (Again), Other Race Videos from Day 2 of SC Worlds

2024 Short Course World Championships

Through day 2 of the 2024 SC World Championships, records continued to tumble. In the men’s 50 butterfly, Noe Ponti reset his own World Record with a dazzling time of 21.32 to win the event by a half second. In just over 1 minute of racing at these championships, Ponti has now earned $70,000 in bonuses.

Several championship records also fell on day 2. In the women’s 100 backstroke, Regan Smith claimed her first SC Worlds title with a time of 54.55, setting a new Championship Record in the event, while scaring her own World Record. Gretchen Walsh also took down the Championship Record in the women’s 100 freestyle, swimming a time of 50.49. In the final individual event of the night, Lani Pallister dropped a 8:01.95 to win the women’s 800 freestyle, another new Championship Record.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

Podium

  1. Regan Smith (USA) – 54.55 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
  2. Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 54.93
  3. Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 55.75
  4. Iona Anderson (AUS) – 56.08
  5. Anastasiya Shkurdai (NAA) – 56.11
  6. Kylie Masse (CAN) – 56.21
  7. Carmen Weiler Sastre (ESP) – 56.39
  8. Louise Hansson (SWE) – 56.52

Race Video: 

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

Podium

  1. Miron Lifintsev (NAB) – 48.76 ***NEW WORLD JUNIOR RECORD***
  2. Hubert Kos (HUN) -48.79
  3. Kacper Stokowski (POL) – 49.16
  4. Pavel Sumusenko (NAB) – 49.20
  5. Blake Tierney (CAN) – 49.39
  6. Lorenzo Mora (ITA) – 49.54
  7. Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 49.60
  8. Ruard van Renen (RSA) – 49.61

Race Video: 

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinals

  • World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2017)
  • World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez, CAN (2018)
  • World Championship Record: 50.77 – Emma McKeon, AUS (2022)
  • 2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS – 50.77

Top 8

  1. Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 50.49 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
  2. Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 51.56
  3. Kate Douglass (USA) – 51.67
  4. Daria Klepikova (NAB) – 51.68
  5. Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 51.83
  6. Freya Anderson (GBR) – 52.07
  7. Kasia Wasick (POL) – 52.28
  8. Milla Jansen (AUS) -52.31

Semi-Final 1 Video:

Semi-Final 2 Video:

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinals

  • World Record: 44.84 – Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)
  • World Junior Record: 45.64 – David Popovici ROU (2022)
  • World Championship Record: Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2022)
  • 2022 World Champion: Kyle Chalmers, AUS – 45.16

Top 8

  1. Jordan Crooks (CAY) – 45.22
  2. Jack Alexy (USA) – 45.29
  3. Egor Kornev (NAB) – 45.52
  4. Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 45.59
  5. Alessandro Miressi (ITA) – 45.69
  6. Guilherme Santos (BRA) – 45.86
  7. Chris Guiliano (USA) – 46.08
  8. Tomas Navikonis (LTU) – 46.09

Semi-Final 1 Video:

Semi-Final 2 Video:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinals

  • World Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)/Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014, 2016)
  • World Junior Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)
  • World Championship Record: 1:02.36 – Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014)
  • 2022 World Champion: Lilly King, USA – 1:02.67

Top 8

  1. Tang Quinting (CHN) – 1:02.37
  2. Lilly King (USA) – 1:03.23
  3. Evgeniia Chikunova (NAB) – 1:03.70
  4. Anghard Evans (GBR) – 1:03.71
  5. Eneli Jefiomva (EST) – 1:03.80
  6. Alina Zushka (NAA) – 1:03.89
  7. Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 1:04.04
  8. Lotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 1:04.15

Semi-Final 1 Race Video:

Semi-Final 2 Race Video:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinals

Top 8

  1. Kirill Prigoda (NAB) – 56.02
  2. Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 56.04
  3. Ilya Shymanovich (NAA) – 56.21
  4. Taku Taniguchi (JPN) – 56.40
  5. Aleksandr Zhigalov (NAB) – 56.50
  6. Denis Petrashov (KGZ) – 56.52
  7. Caspar Corbeau (NED)/Ludovico Viberti (ITA) – 56.60

Semi-Final 1 Race Video: No video available at this time

Semi-Final 2 Race Video: No video available at this time

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

Podium

  1. Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 24.01
  2. Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 24.43
  3. Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 24.68
  4. Arina Surkova (NAB) -24.84
  5. Tessa Giele (NED) – 24.87
  6. Melanie Henique (FRA) – 24.89
  7. Maaike de Waard (NED) – 24.98
  8. Lily Price (AUS) – 25.06

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

  • World Record: 21.43 – Noe Ponti, SUI (2024)
  • World Junior Record: 22.28 – Ilya Kharun, CAN (2022)
  • World Championship Record: 21.43 – Noe Ponti, SUI (2024)
  • 2022 SC World Champion: Nicholas Santos, BRA – 21.78

Podium

  1. Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.32 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
  2. Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 21.67
  3. Nyls Korstanje (NED) -21.68
  4. Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.00
  5. Michele Busa (ITA) – 22.01
  6. Grigori Pekarski (NAA) – 22.06
  7. Teong Tzen Wei (SGP) – 22.11
  8. Marius Kusch (GER) – 22.17

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final Heat

Podium

  1. Lani Pallister (AUS) – 8:01.95 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
  2. Isabel Gose (GER) – 8:05.42
  3. Katie Grimes (USA) – 8:05.90
  4. Paige Madden (USA) – 8:07.22
  5. Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 8:09.39
  6. Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) – 8:15.16
  7. Ajna Kesely (HUN) – 8:18.04
  8. Gan Ching Hwee (SGP) – 8:18.85

Race Video: No video available at this time

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay – Final

  • World Record: 1:35.15 – United States (2022)
  • World Championship Record: 1:35.15 – United States (2022)
  • 2022 World Champion: United States – 1:35.15

Podium

  1. Neutral Athlete B (M. Lifintsev, K. Prigoda, A. Surkova, D. Trofimova) – 1:35.36
  2. Canada (K. Masse, F. Knox, I. Kharun, I. Wilm) – 1:35.94
  3. USA (S. Casas, M. Andrew, R. Smith, K. Berkoff) – 1:36.20
  4. Australia – 1:36.78
  5. Italy – 1:36.80
  6. Sweden – 1:37.05
  7. Japan – 1:37.29
  8. Netherlands – 1:37.41

Race Video: No video available at this time

