2018 Pan Pacs: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are getting ready for the 3rd finals session of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan. We’ll see the races for the championship titles in the 400 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM individually tonight. Swimmers will also race in the 400 free relay finals at the end of the session. There are a few good races to look out for, but also keep in mind that the Americans are racing for Worlds spots tonight. The fastest 2 men and women from finals between this meet and U.S. Nationals will advance to Worlds in the individual races.

Olympic champion and World Record holder Katie Ledecky is going after her own Pan Pacs Record in the 400 free, while Ariarne Titmus looks to break the 4:00 barrier. We also have the Olympic champ in the 400 free with Mack Horton set to battle Zane Grothe and Jack McLoughlin. The Japanese women could pick up 2 gold with Rikako Ikee (100 fly) and Yui Ohashi (200 IM) as the favorites. Chase Kalisz and Kosuke Hagino will go head-to-head again in the 200 IM. Caeleb Dressel looks to earn his first Pan Pacs gold in the 100 fly.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

Pan Pacs Record: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Katie Ledecky got it done again. She was under her own World Record pace through the 300, but fell off down the final stretch. Ledecky still nabbed the win in 3:58.50, just a bit off her own Pan Pacs Record, and she still owns all 10 of the 10 fastest performances in history.

In this final, Ledecky was pushed like she hasn’t been in awhile as Australia’s Ariarne Titmus had a very impressive swim. She took it out with Ledecky, something we don’t usually see, but had fallen off Ledecky’s pace by the 200 mark. Titmus started to pull back up a little bit on the final 100. She came as close as anyone has to beating Ledecky in a distance event in years, as Ledecky’s margin of victory this time was only a second. Titmus hit the wall in 3:59.66, becoming the 3rd woman to ever break 4:00. She’s now the 3rd fastest performer ever.

Olympic silver medalist Leah Smith, who has come close to breaking 4:00 herself, was a few seconds off her best to take bronze in 4:04.23. Smith is the 5th fastest performer in history with her 4:00.65 from 2016.

MEN’S 400 FREE:

Pan Pacs Record: 3:41.83, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 1999

Australia’s distance swimmers had a great showing tonight. Jack McLoughlin took it out under World Record pace as he established a big lead early on. Zane Grothe and Mack Horton battle closely behind him through the front half, but Horton broke away to try and run down McLoughlin in the final 100. Horton nearly closed the gap, but McLoughlin held on with a lifetime best 3:44.20 to win it. Horton was narrowly behind in 3:44.31, while Grothe took bronze in 3:45.37. That was a best by a second for McLoughlin, who swam his former best at the Commonwealth Games

The USA’s Grant Shoults is safe for the 2nd American Worlds spot. He was 4th tonight in 3:48.27. Olympian Conor Dwyer won the B final, but couldn’t match Shoults’ Nationals time as he hit the wall in 3:48.45. Dwyer is a 2-time Olympic finalist in the 400 free, but has put more emphasis on his 100 and 200 free during this first half of the quad.

