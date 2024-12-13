Miron Lifintsev Sets World Junior Record With 22.47 50 Back, Cooper Sets Oceanic Record

2024 Short Course World Championships

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Final

World Record: 22.11 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2022)

World Junior Record: 22.52 – Isaac Cooper, AUS (2022)

World Championship Record: 22.22 – Florent Manaudou, FRA (2014)

2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA)- 22.64

Final:

The men’s 50 backstroke final saw numerous records go down. Neutral Athlete Miron Lifintsev broke the World Junior Record swimming to a win in a 22.47. That broke the old World Junior Record of a 22.52 set by Isaac Cooper back in 2022.

Cooper also swam to his own record on the day as he swam a 22.49 to win silver. That broke his own record of a 22.52, the same time he swam the World Junior Record.

Numerous National Records also were set. Hubert Kos broke the Hungarian National Record as he swam a 22.64, faster than his time of a 22.85 that he swam in last night’s semifinals. Kacper Stokowski swam to a new Polish National Record, touching in a 22.68. That broke his own record of a 22.74 that he swam in both semifinals and finals in the event at 2022 Worlds. Shane Ryan was the final record breaker as he broke his own Irish National Record. Ryan swam a 22.56 today, faster than his old record of a 22.76 that he swam back at the 2018 World Championships.