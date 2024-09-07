2024 Paralympics: China Climbs to Top of Medal Table With 2 World Records on Day 9

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES
- August 28 – September 8, 2024
- Swimming: August 29 – September 7, 2024
- La Défense Arena – Paris, France
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Full Schedule
- How To Watch
- Finals Recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6 | Day 7 | Day 8
China finally managed to surpass Great Britain on the swimming medal table, with two Chinese swimmers adding World Records on Day 9.
After a fantastic performance on Day 7 that saw him break the World Record in the S5 50 freestyle, Guo Jincheng was back at it, adding another World Record in the S5 50 Butterfly. Jincheng posted a time of 30.28 in the final, breaking Zheng Tao’s record of 30.62 that was set at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
China’s other record came in the women’s version of the same event, with Lu Dong taking down the World Record in the S5 50 butterfly in a time of 38.17 en route to a gold medal. With her swim, she smashed He Shenggao‘s previous World Record of 39.32 that was just set last year. Dong also broke her own Paralympic Record of 39.54, which she set en route to a gold medal in Tokyo.
Day 9 World Records
- Men’s 50 Butterfly S5: 30.28 — Guo Jincheng (China)
- Women’s 50 Butterfly S5: 38.17 — Lu Dong (China)
- Men’s 50 Freestyle S4 (finals): 35.61 — Sebastian Massabie (Canada)
- Women’s 50 Freestyle S3: 40.03 — Leanne Smith (United States)
Day 9 Paralympic Records
- Men’s 100 Butterfly S11: 1:00.90 — Keiichi Kimura (Japan)
- Women’s 100 Butterfly S9: 1:05.19 — Christie Raleigh-Crossley (United States)
- Men’s 100 Backstroke S14 (prelims): 56.52 — Ben Hance (Australia)
- Men’s 100 Backstroke S14 (finals): 57.04 — Ben Hance (Australia)
- Men’s 50 Freestyle S4 (prelims): 36.95 — Sebastian Massabie (Canada)
Day 9 Continental Records
- Americas Records
- Men’s 400 Freestyle S6: 4:49.55 — Talisson Glock (Brazil)
- Women’s 100 Butterfly S9: 1:05.19 — Christie Raleigh-Crossley (United States)
- Asian Records
- Men’s 100 Butterfly S11: 1:00.90 — Keiichi Kimura (Japan)
- European Records
- Men’s 100 Butterfly S9: 57.99 — Simone Barlaam (Italy)
On the medal table, China finally surpassed Great Britain after trailing the nation by only 1 gold medal for several days, totaling 18 gold medals through day 9. China alo leads the overall medal count, with 44 medals total. The US further extended its lead over Ukraine, now holding a 2 medal margin entering the final day of competition.
Paralympic Swimming Medal Table – Through Day 9
|Order
|Team/NPC
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People’s Republic of China
|18
|18
|8
|44
|2
|Great Britain
|17
|8
|5
|30
|3
|Italy
|13
|6
|14
|33
|4
|United States of America
|9
|15
|2
|26
|5
|Ukraine
|7
|14
|15
|36
|6
|Brazil
|7
|9
|9
|25
|7
|Australia
|6
|6
|13
|25
|8
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|1
|8
|9
|Canada
|4
|4
|3
|11
|10
|Germany
|4
|2
|3
|9
|11
|Japan
|3
|3
|6
|12
|12
|Hungary
|3
|2
|1
|6
|13
|France
|2
|6
|6
|14
|14
|Spain
|2
|4
|9
|15
|15
|Israel
|2
|1
|2
|5
|16
|Poland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|16
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|18
|Mexico
|1
|2
|3
|6
|19
|Czechia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|20
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|Argentina
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Türkiye
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|1
|24
|Colombia
|0
|4
|1
|5
|25
|Azerbaijan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|26
|Cyprus
|0
|1
|1
|2
|26
|Hong Kong, China
|0
|1
|1
|2
|26
|Ireland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|29
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Greece
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Kazakhstan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|32
|Chile
|0
|0
|3
|3
|33
|Norway
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Portugal
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Uzbekistan
|0
|0
|1
|1