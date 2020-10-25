Schoenmaker Hacks Over A Second Off South African 100 Breast Record

2020 SOUTH AFRICAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, October 24th – Tuesday, October 27th
- Seal Swim Centre, Pietermaritzburg, SA
- SCM (25m)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap
- Results
While competing on day 2 of the 2020 South African Short Course Championships, Tatjana Schoenmaker produced a new national record in the 100 breaststroke.
Entering this 4-day meet in Pietermaritzburg, Schoenmaker’s personal best and South African national standard in this breaststroke sprint rested at the 1:05.12 she produced at this same competition 2 years ago.
Flash forward to tonight, however, and the 23-year-old ripped a monster 1:03.89 to hack well over a second off of that PB and register a new national record. Splitting 30.51/33.38, Schoenmaker’s 1:03.89 here decimated the 1:05.40 she logged for her nation’s 4th fastest performance all-time at Regionals just last month.
Schoenmaker now checks-in as 3rd fastest swimmer in the world for the 2020/21 season.
2020-2021 SCM Women 100 Breast
King
1:03.16
|2
|Benedetta
Pilato
|ENS
|1:03.67
|10/17
|3
|Alia
Atkinson
|LON
|1:04.21
|10/19
|4
|Molly
Hannis
|CAC
|1:04.32
|10/17
|5
|Reona
Aoki
|JPN
|1:04.47
|10/17
In terms of all-time performers, Schoenmaker now ties American Molly Hannis as the world’s 13th fastest ever.
Of note, Schoenmaker was set to partake in the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 as a member of Iron but dropped out of the league at the last minute. Her 1:03.89 here would rank as the 3rd fastest time this ISL season through 3 matches.
Really quite impressive for a swimmer who excels in the big pool. Looking forward to her 200.