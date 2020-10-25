Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Schoenmaker Hacks Over A Second Off South African 100 Breast Record

2020 SOUTH AFRICAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 2 of the 2020 South African Short Course Championships, Tatjana Schoenmaker produced a new national record in the 100 breaststroke.

Entering this 4-day meet in Pietermaritzburg, Schoenmaker’s personal best and South African national standard in this breaststroke sprint rested at the 1:05.12 she produced at this same competition 2 years ago.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and the 23-year-old ripped a monster 1:03.89 to hack well over a second off of that PB and register a new national record. Splitting 30.51/33.38, Schoenmaker’s 1:03.89 here decimated the 1:05.40 she logged for her nation’s 4th fastest performance all-time at Regionals just last month.

Schoenmaker now checks-in as 3rd fastest swimmer in the world for the 2020/21 season.

2020-2021 SCM Women 100 Breast

LillyCAC
King
10/17
1:03.16
2Benedetta
Pilato		ENS1:03.6710/17
3Alia
Atkinson		LON1:04.2110/19
4Molly
Hannis		CAC1:04.3210/17
5Reona
Aoki		JPN1:04.4710/17
View Top 26»

In terms of all-time performers, Schoenmaker now ties American Molly Hannis as the world’s 13th fastest ever.

Of note, Schoenmaker was set to partake in the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 as a member of Iron but dropped out of the league at the last minute. Her 1:03.89 here would rank as the 3rd fastest time this ISL season through 3 matches.

1
1 Comment
Dee
2 hours ago

Really quite impressive for a swimmer who excels in the big pool. Looking forward to her 200.

3
0
Reply

