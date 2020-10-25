Schoenmaker Hacks Over A Second Off South African 100 Breast Record

2020 SOUTH AFRICAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 24th – Tuesday, October 27th

Seal Swim Centre, Pietermaritzburg, SA

SCM (25m)

While competing on day 2 of the 2020 South African Short Course Championships, Tatjana Schoenmaker produced a new national record in the 100 breaststroke.

Entering this 4-day meet in Pietermaritzburg, Schoenmaker’s personal best and South African national standard in this breaststroke sprint rested at the 1:05.12 she produced at this same competition 2 years ago.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and the 23-year-old ripped a monster 1:03.89 to hack well over a second off of that PB and register a new national record. Splitting 30.51/33.38, Schoenmaker’s 1:03.89 here decimated the 1:05.40 she logged for her nation’s 4th fastest performance all-time at Regionals just last month.

Schoenmaker now checks-in as 3rd fastest swimmer in the world for the 2020/21 season.

In terms of all-time performers, Schoenmaker now ties American Molly Hannis as the world’s 13th fastest ever.

Of note, Schoenmaker was set to partake in the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 as a member of Iron but dropped out of the league at the last minute. Her 1:03.89 here would rank as the 3rd fastest time this ISL season through 3 matches.