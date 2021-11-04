Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Russians Lead Record Breaking Party In Women’s 200 Medley Relay

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th
  • Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelim recap
  • Results

Four teams—including all three medalists—broke their respective National Records during the timed final of the women’s 4×50 medley relay at the 2021 European SC Championships in Kazan, led by the gold medalists from Russia.

The event was raced as a timed final due to the fact that there were only 10 countries entered (and 10 lanes available for racing).

The Russian quartet of Maria Kameneva (26.42), Nika Godun (29.47), Arina Surkova (24.49) and Daria Klepikova (23.81) combined for a final time of 1:44.19, holding off Sweden for gold while also breaking their National Record of 1:44.96 set at the 2019 European SC Championships.

Surkova’s butterfly splits ranks as the eighth-fastest of all-time.

The previous mark was set by three of the four same swimmers, with only Klepikova being a new member of the team.

Russia Split Comparison

Russia, 2019 Euros Russia, 2021 Euros
Maria Kameneva – 26.22 Maria Kameneva – 26.42
Nika Godun – 30.11 Nika Godun – 29.47
Arina Surkova – 24.70 Arina Surkova – 24.49
Daria Ustinova – 23.93 Daria Klepikova – 23.81
1:44.96 1:44.19

The Swedes were the runners-up in 1:44.32, with Sarah Sjostrom throwing down a blazing-fast 22.94 anchor to tie for the seventh-fastest 50 free split in history.

Sjostrom was joined by Hanna Rosvall (26.57), Emelie Fast (29.96) and Sara Junevik (24.85) on the relay team, as they lowered the previous Swedish Record of 1:44.43 set at the 2017 Euros.

Sweden Split Comparison

Sweden, 2017 Euros Sweden, 2021 Euros
Hanna Rosvall – 26.96 Hanna Rosvall – 26.57
Sophie Hansson – 29.30 Emelie Fast – 29.96
Sarah Sjostrom – 24.27 Sara Junevik – 24.85
Michelle Coleman – 23.90 Sarah Sjostrom – 22.94
1:44.43 1:44.32

The bronze-medal Italians had four very solid legs to edge out the Netherlands in a time of 1:44.46, breaking their previous National Record of 1:44.92 set when they won bronze in 2019.

Like Russia, Italy’s 2021 team featured three of the same members as 2019.

Italy Split Comparison

Italy, 2019 Euros Italy, 2021 Euros
Silvia Scalia – 26.60 Silvia Scalia – 26.59
Benedetta Pilato – 29.18 Arianna Castiglioni – 29.36
Elena Di Liddo – 25.02 Elena Di Liddo – 24.97
Silvia Di Pietro – 24.12 Silvia Di Pietro – 23.54
1:44.92 1:44.46

The fourth nation to lower a record was Austria, which placed seventh in a time of 1:48.05. That broke the previous Austrian Record of 1:49.32 set at the 2016 SC World Championships.

Austria Split Comparison

Austria, 2016 SC Worlds Austria, 2021 Euros
Caroline Pilhatsch – 27.67 Caroline Pilhatsch – 26.54
Christina Nothdurfter – 30.53 Cornelia Pammer – 30.53
Lena Kreundl – 26.42 Lena Kreundl – 26.44
Birgit Koschischek – 24.70 Nina Gangl – 24.54
1:49.32 1:48.05

WOMEN’S 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY FINAL RESULTS (TOP 7)

The world record in the event stands at 1:42.38, set by the United States at the 2018 World Championships in Hangzhou, while the Dutch women set the European Record at 1:42.69 during the 2009 SC Euros in Istanbul.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!