Blaire Anderson on Aggie Legacy, UT-A&M Rivalry, and Vision as Director of Swimming

Blaire Anderson was recently named Director of Swimming & Diving at Texas A&M University, marking a big turning point in Aggie swimming history. With coaches Steve Bultman and Jay Holmes stepping down after their combined 60+ years at the helm of the respective women’s and men’s programs, Anderson looks to build upon the legacy that is already palpable in College Station.

Anderson has already hired 3 coaches for her staff and is looking forward to continuing to build the network of people she trusts around her. The former UVA Associate Head Coach is excited at the potential that she sees for the Aggies moving from two separate programs into a combined one.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS