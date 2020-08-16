Zach Harting Swims His First Post-Quarantine Meet in Alabama

2020 Broke Pate Intrasquad

August 15, 2020

Huntsville Aquatics Center, Huntsville, Alabama

SCY (25 yard) course

US National Team swimmer Zach Harting swam his first official races post-quarantine on Saturday as part of an intrasquad meet hosted by the Huntsville Swimming Association in Alabama.

While Harting usually trains out of the University of Louisville, has been back in his home city of Madison, Alabama, about 15 minutes away from Huntsville. Harting grew up training with the Huntsville Swimming Association, and he has been training out of the Huntsville Aquatic Center out of the last few months of his quarantine period.

Racing on Saturday, Harting swam 44.53 in the 100 yard free and 1:45.17 in the 200 yard fly. The swims are his first yards races since the 2019 NCAA Championship meets. His time in the 100 free, specifically, is the 2nd-best flat-start swim of his career, behind a 44.20 relay leadoff leg during his freshman season at Louisville.

His best time in the 200 yard fly is 1:41.54.

Harting is now one of the few US National teamers to have officially raced post-quarantine. Most of those swims have been done by youth members of the National Team. For example, Emma Weyant swam at her team’s intrasquad meet in Sarasota, Florida, and Charlotte Hook has raced several times with her TAC Titans team. Among swimmers who are college-aged or older, a group of Texas Longhorns raced 2 weeks ago in Austin, but most of the racing from the older contingent of US National Team swimmers has been informal in-practice stuff, sometimes publicized and sometimes not.

Harting, a better long course swimmer than short course, finished 6th at the 2019 World Championships in the 200 fly. He is the 6th-ranked American in the event since the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

