U.S. Artistic Swimmer Who Fainted In Pool At World Championships Out Of Team Final

Earlier today FINA convened a meeting that included three representatives of FINA’s Sports Medicine Committee, the FINA Executive Director, the Team USA doctor, the Team USA team leader and the President of USA Artistic Swimming.

The meeting lasted an hour. Following these discussions, FINA determined that Anita Alvarez should not compete today. The health and safety of athletes must always come first. While FINA understands why this decision will have been disappointing to the athlete, it was a decision that was made with her best interests in mind. FINA is delighted that Anita Alvarez has already made such a strong recovery, and looks forward to seeing her in competition again soon.