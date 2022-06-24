U.S. Artistic Swimmer Who Fainted In Pool At World Championships Out Of Team Final

On Thursday, team officials originally said that Alvarez could still take part in the team free final. Last year, at an Olympic qualification event, Alvarez briefly lost consciousness at the end of a routine and had to be rescued by her coach. However, she returned to competition mere hours after the incident.
When Alvarez fainted in the pool during her routine on Wednesday, two people jumped in fully clothed to help save her, with one of them being her coach, Andrea Fuentes.
“It was a good scare, I had to dive because the lifeguards didn’t do it,” Fuentes said, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. “I was scared because I could see she wasn’t breathing, but she’s feeling great now, she’s at her best.”
Alvarez ended up placing seventh in the free solo final.
