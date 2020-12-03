SwimSwam Pulse: 64% Pick Dressel’s 100 IM As Most Impressive Swim of ISL Season

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the best swim of the ISL season:

RESULTS

Question: What was the best swim of the ISL 2020 Season?

Nearly two-thirds of voters picked Caeleb Dressel‘s 100 IM as the most impressive world record of the 2020 ISL season, and Dressel’s swims combined for 87.5% of the total votes.

That his 100 IM bested his own 100 fly is a bit of a surprise. Typically, we see swimming fans attach more significance to records in Olympic events, with the 50s of fly/back/breast, the 100 IM, and the mixed relays often getting a bit undervalued. But Dressel’s 100 IM was especially impressive. He broke the world record twice, first going 49.88 in the semifinal match, then 49.28 six days later in the final.

Dressel remains 0.98 seconds faster than anyone else in history, showing remarkable dominance over historical ranks there.

His 100 fly wound up second in our poll, the only real challenger to his 100 IM. The 100 fly had a similar allure of smashing a second barrier (Dressel was the first under 50 in the IM and first under 48 in the fly), but was also only three tenths faster than the previous world record.

Adam Peaty‘s 100 breast wound up third, narrowly edging Dressel’s 50 free. Peaty also broke the 100 breast record twice, going 55.49 in the semifinal and 55.41 in the final. He took two tenths off the former world record, although ISL rival Ilya Shymanovich also got under the old record and is the #2 swimmer in history just .08 back from Peaty.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to pick who should be ranked third in our men’s NCAA Power Ranks:

After Cal and Texas, which team should be ranked #3 in men's NCAA Power Ranks? Indiana Hoosiers

Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs

Texas A&M Aggies

Someone else View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner