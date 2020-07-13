Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Mitch Dalton Plays ‘Spill Your Guts or Tweet Your Guts’

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Mitch Dalton, the brand new assistant coach for the Texas women’s swim team. Before that, Dalton was the Director of the National Jr Team for 5 years. Now, I understand what that is… but also, I don’t. Is it a manager? A coach? Mitch broke down how he ended up in that position, what it actually entails, and why the NJT is so important for the future of USA Olympic success.

We ended our podcast with a game based off of James Cordon’s ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’.  As we didn’t have any disgusting foods to eat, we decided to tweet rather outlandish statements, drawn out of a hat by the other person, if we didn’t want to answer the question or didn’t give a satisfactory answer. We each ended up tweeting once, and I have to say, Mitch’s tweet was pretty golden:

