SwimmersBest Drill of the Month: 4 Kicks & Switch

August's SwimmersBest Drill of the Month

August’s SwimmersBest Drill of the Month comes to us from Alexandra “Z” Platusich-Morgan, and Josh Morgan, co-head coaches of the Plymouth-Canton Cruisers in Canton, MI.

The pair have been coaching the Cruisers since 2010. Z started out coaching at the Ann Arbor Swim Club (now Club Wolverine), and coached at Club Wolverine. She also coached YOTA in Raleigh, NC for a season. Josh coached at Ann Arbor Swim Club and Club Wolverine as well, and was assistant head coach at the FISH in Virginia. Notably, Josh was an age group coach for Olympic Gold Medalist Allison Schmitt.

With the fall swimming season underway, it’s a great time to go back to basics with the strokes. Z and Josh have given us a look at their “4 kicks & switch” drill, which is all about keeping a good body line, and learning to use the hips to drive a good freestyle rotation.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH THE VIDEO TO WORK ON YOUR FREESTYLE LINE AND ROTATION:

