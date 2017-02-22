Will Licon Goes 51.1 In 100 Breast At Big 12 Time Trials

2017 MEN’S BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

The pre-Big 12 Championships time trial session produced a couple of noteworthy swims today, chief among them a 51.15 from senior Will Licon in the 100 breast.

That swim will certainly only heighten discussion over whether Licon should choose that event over the 400 IM at the NCAA Championships. Licon’s 51.15 would have won last year’s NCAA title, beating the 51.29 put up by Missouri’s Fabian Schwingenschlogl. The flipside, of course, is that Schwingenschlogl has already better that time this year with his 51.07 from the Mizzou Invite back in November. It really depends just how rested and shaved Licon is as to whether he has a shot to win the event at NCAAs.

Licon won the 400 IM two years ago, but lost the event last year to Cal’s Josh Prenot. Prenot has graduated but American record-holder Chase Kalisz is back in the mix, which should make things tougher for Licon to repeat. Licon is also the defending NCAA champ in the 200 IM and 200 breast, so while he could try a 400 IM/100 breast double on Friday of NCAAs, that appears a less-inviting option as it would involve dropping one of those title defenses for an event where he isn’t a major favorite.

It seems likely, then, that Licon will swim the 400 IM instead at Big 12s, given his entry into the 100 breast time trial. Stay tuned to the meet this week for more indicators on what Licon’s NCAA event selection may look like.

One other notable swim was Jon Roberts‘ 1:44.49 in the 200 IM. That’s a drop of almost four seconds from Roberts’ previous best and would rank him 18th in the NCAA. Still, it appears more likely Roberts will swim the 500 at Big 12s and NCAAs after swimming that race at NCAAs last year and taking 20th.

A few other big swims from the time trial session: