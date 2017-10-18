Texas Assistant Wyatt Collins Talks Early-Season Outlook

\Texas held its annual Eddie Reese Invite last Friday. The annual event, which is sort of like a glorified practice, pits swimmers in races at off-distance events – 300 strokes, 2000 frees, etc., in what assistant coach Wyatt Collins says is an effort to “get the swimmers out of their comfort zones.”

In past years, swimmers have put up some pretty insane, if hard-to-contextualize, swims, including Clark Smith in 2015 splitting his 2000 free at 8:52/8:51.

This year’s event was closed to media, and no times have leaked out, but the Texas Athletics Department and Collins posted a video with a few highlight clips and some early-season thoughts on this year’s team.

Among the tidbits: Collins says that Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has been pushing himself this fall – something he admits that he didn’t to last year.

Schooling didn’t win any individual NCAA event titles last season as a junior, though he was a part of national-record setting 200 medley, 400 medley, and 400 free relays. As both a freshman and a sophomore, he won the 100 and 200 butterflies, including in NCAA and U.S. Open Records at the 2016 NCAA Championships.

Texas will resume formal competition this coming weekend in its annual tri meet against Florida and Indiana in Gainseville.