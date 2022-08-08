Peaty, Guy & Thomas Out, Hibbott & Clark In For Brits At European Championships

Courtesy: British Swimming
Imogen Clark and Holly Hibbott have been added to the team for this week’s European Championships in Rome, with three athletes withdrawing from the competition.
After representing Team England at the Commonwealth Games, Imogen and Holly will both now be part of the British team travelling to Italy for the third of three major international meets in two months across this unprecedented summer of aquatics.
Clark won a superb silver in the 50m Breaststroke in Birmingham and also contested the 100m event, while Hibbott was a finalist in both the 100m and 200m Butterfly. Most importantly, both will have individual and relay opportunities at the European Championships, as part of a now 30-strong team as the British squad looks to develop relay teams for Paris 2024.
Adam Peaty, James Guy and Alys Thomas, meanwhile, have elected not to compete in Rome as they take stock and begin to build towards the 2023 season.
Guy has won an eye-catching eight medals combined across the recent World Championships and Commonwealths, with bronzes in the Men’s 4x200m Freestyle and Men’s 4x100m Medley relays in Budapest followed by six in Birmingham, including gold as part of the Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay. Peaty completed his astounding career clean sweep by winning the Commonwealth 50m Breaststroke title last week, while Thomas placed sixth in the 200m Butterfly finale.
Speaking on the team updates, British Swimming Performance Director Chris Spice said: “Imogen and Holly both enjoyed positive meets at the Commonwealth Games, and we look forward to seeing how they can build on those performances at Europeans. Relays will be a key focus for the team in Rome and both have great experience to add to our young team.
“Adam, James and Alys have our full support in deciding not to go to Rome as they look to have an important break from the water and reset for the next season.
“For the team as a whole, this is the final competition of a unique summer in the pool with three major meets so close together. We have been impressed with our athletes’ performances in the water to date, and we know it will be the same again as they take on a strong field across the European nations.”
British Swimming team for the European Championships in Rome (swimming programme – 11th-17th August)
- Freya Anderson – Bath Performance Centre
- Tom Dean – Bath Performance Centre
- Luke Greenbank – Loughborough Performance Centre
- Ben Proud – Bath University
- James Wilby – Loughborough Performance Centre
- Brodie Williams – Bath Performance Centre
- Athletes selected under section 5.1 of the relevant selection policy
- Medi Harris – Swansea University
- Lucy Hope – University of Stirling
- Anna Hopkin – Loughborough Performance Centre
- Matt Richards – Millfield
- Jacob Whittle – Loughborough Performance Centre
Athletes selected under section 5.2 of the relevant selection policy
- Jonathon Adam – Bath Performance Centre
- Kieran Bird – Bath Performance Centre
- Greg Butler – Loughborough Performance Centre
- Imogen Clark – Derventio Excel
- Freya Colbert – Nova Centurion
- Lauren Cox – Loughborough University
- Kara Hanlon – Edinburgh University
- Holly Hibbott – Bath Performance Centre
- Isabella Hindley – Brompton Swimming Club
- Cameron Kurle – University of Stirling
- Keanna MacInnes – University of Stirling
- Jonathon Marshall – FAST
- Ed Mildred – Bath Performance Centre
- Jacob Peters – Bath Performance Centre
- Katie Shanahan – City of Glasgow Swim Team
- Sebastian Somerset – Loughborough University
- Laura Stephens – Loughborough Performance Centre
- Tamryn Van Selm – Millfield
- Mason Wilby – Loughborough University
Athletes selected under section 5.4 of the relevant selection policy