Peaty, Guy & Thomas Out, Hibbott & Clark In For Brits At European Championships

After representing Team England at the Commonwealth Games, Imogen and Holly will both now be part of the British team travelling to Italy for the third of three major international meets in two months across this unprecedented summer of aquatics.

Clark won a superb silver in the 50m Breaststroke in Birmingham and also contested the 100m event, while Hibbott was a finalist in both the 100m and 200m Butterfly. Most importantly, both will have individual and relay opportunities at the European Championships, as part of a now 30-strong team as the British squad looks to develop relay teams for Paris 2024.

Adam Peaty, James Guy and Alys Thomas, meanwhile, have elected not to compete in Rome as they take stock and begin to build towards the 2023 season.

Guy has won an eye-catching eight medals combined across the recent World Championships and Commonwealths, with bronzes in the Men’s 4x200m Freestyle and Men’s 4x100m Medley relays in Budapest followed by six in Birmingham, including gold as part of the Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay. Peaty completed his astounding career clean sweep by winning the Commonwealth 50m Breaststroke title last week, while Thomas placed sixth in the 200m Butterfly finale.

Speaking on the team updates, British Swimming Performance Director Chris Spice said: “Imogen and Holly both enjoyed positive meets at the Commonwealth Games, and we look forward to seeing how they can build on those performances at Europeans. Relays will be a key focus for the team in Rome and both have great experience to add to our young team.