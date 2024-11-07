Masters Swimmer, Cal Swimming Super Fan Steven Czekala Will Make a Jeopardy Appearance

Steve Czekala, a US Masters Swimming All-American, former collegiate swimmer, and one of the icons of the fanatical Cal swimming fan base, will appear on Jeopardy! on November 14.

Czekala, who swam collegiately at the University of the Pacific, says that he first auditioned for the syndicated trivia-based show in 1986, and now 38 years later has finally made it.

Czekala is a former USMS National Record holder as part of a Strawberry Canyon Aquatic 800 free relay in short course meters, swimming in the 120-159 (total) age group relay in 1994. He also has 73 USMS Top 10 certificates and is a six-time USMS All-American.

Besides being an active member of the USMS community, Czekala is a bit of a swimming super-fan, becoming notable as part of Cal’s “bear suit” crew at big meets like the NCAA Championships. He is specifically identifiable because he is usually seen in a rainbow-colored bear suit. He is present at most major meets like the NCAA Championships and U.S. Olympic Trials, and his social media feeds are loaded with photos alongside big name athletes like Elizabeth Beisel and Abbey Weitzeil.

Czekala is a lifelong trivia buff who works as a dentist in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Jeapordy! has won 45 Emmy Awards and is one of the longest-running shows in television history, currently in its 41st-season. The show was relaunched in its current daily syndicated format in 1984 with Alex Trebek as its host. Trebek served in that role until he died in 2021; Ken Jennings, the former contestant who changed the show forever by becoming its first-ever superstar contestant, is now the show’s host.

Jeopardy! episodes are pre-recorded and Czekala has already competed, though the outcome won’t be known until his episode is aired on November 14.

Czekala is not the only swimmer to ever appear on the show. Notably, SwimAtlanta swimmer Justin Bolsen made the semi-finals of the 2019 Jeapordy! Teen Tournament, earning a $10,000 prize. He would later go on to win the High School Reunion Tournament and in 2024 became the youngest person in 23 years to participate in the Tournament of Champions. He last competed in the pool at the 2022 Georgia High School State Championship meet and is currently a student at Brown University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Public Policy Economics and Hispanic Studies.