Hawkeyes Keep 4x Iowa High School State Champion Olivia Swalley (2023) In-state

Olivia Swalley, a junior at Johnston High School in Johnston, Iowa, has announced her intention to remain in-state at the University of Iowa for her collegiate swimming career. She will head to Iowa City in the fall of 2023. Hayley Kimmel and Jenna Kerr have also committed to the Iowa class of 2027.

“I chose Iowa for the chance to stay close to home and be a part of building back up the Iowa program. Coach Nate and Coach Mona are great coaches and the facilities at Iowa are phenomenal. Go Hawks!”

Swalley is a breaststroke and IM specialist who swims year-round with Central Iowa Aquatics. She is the back-to-back Iowa High School state champion in the 200 IM and 100 breast. She ranks second all-time in the state for her 200 IM performance (2:01.85) and fourth all-time for her 100 breast (1:02.85). At this year’s 2021 IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving Meet in November, she also contributed the breaststroke leg (28.55) to the Johnston medley relay and anchored the 400 free relay (51.41). Last year as a sophomore, her winning times in the 200 IM and 100 breast were 2:03.28 and 1:04.12.

Swalley is one of the top Iowan swimmers in club swimming, as well. This summer, she won all her events (50/100/200 breast and 200/400 IM) at the LSC Long Course Championships. She picked up lifetime bests in the 50 breast (33.02), 100 breast (1:12.44), 200 breast (2:38.08), and 200 IM (2:21.06) at the meet. She went her best time in the 400 IM (4:56.41) and 100 fly (1:06.84) at Pleasant Prairie Sectionals earlier in July.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:15.99

100 breast – 1:02.85

50 breast – 29.21

200 IM – 2:00.64

400 IM – 4:23.50

Iowa is in rebuilding mode, after surviving a program cut and a subsequent reinstatement of the women’s team only. The Hawkeyes began the 2021-22 season with only 12 athletes on the roster.

