Go Wild For Wild Water

Funkita are mixing the pool with colours and showing off their wild side! With wild strokes, wild animals and colours through the Wild Water collection, the latest range from the Australian swimwear brand showcases bright, bold and eye catching prints with the help of the gorgeous Funkita athletes bringing them to life! Check out the collection below and see details at the bottom for your chance to win a brand new Funkita suit.

Bond Swimming Club Funkita swimmer Antonia Hurd’s infectious smile helped bring Wild Water to life at the iconic Snapper Rocks in Coolangatta on the Gold Coast, Australia!

Dual-Olympian Blair Evans is no stranger to a Funkita photo shoot! The gorgeous Blair took time out of her busy schedule to strike a pose for us on pool deck in celebration of Wild Water.

The stunning Blair rocked the latest style addition to the Funkita family, the Hi-Flyer One Piece! This beautiful new style with a high neck and powermesh lining is secure and extra supportive. Perfect for all occasions, you’ll be able to show your Wild Side with the Jungle Jam print, or can keep it classy in the Still Black.

Stepping up to the blocks for another Funkita shoot, Funkita athlete Carla Buchanan got strapped into the new collection to show case bright geometrics and pretty as a picture bikinis.

It’s been a busy year for Funkita athlete Shikira Matheson, after heading to Indianapolis to compete at the World Junior Championships! Shikira competed in the 200m individual medley and the 400m individual medley at the Champs. The 14 year old champ looks beautiful in the bold prints of Wild Water!

Pelican Waters Caloundra Swimming Club Funkita athlete Madi Thomson is no stranger to a Funkita shoot. Juggling school and a packed training schedule, Madi managed to squeeze in the time to frolic on deck to help show off the latest and brightest prints from the collection!

We hope you love the Wild Water collection by Funkita as much as we do! Make sure you tag @funkita.usa and use the hashtag #lovefunkita in all your photos!

Want to WIN a pair of brand new Funkitas?! Check out the latest competition on Swimoutlet’s Instagram @swimoutlet to go in the draw to win the brightest kit on pooldeck!

Swimming gear photo vault is courtesy of Funkita, a SwimSwam partner.