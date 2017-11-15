Go Wild For Wild Water

November 15th, 2017 Industry, News

Funkita are mixing the pool with colours and showing off their wild side! With wild strokes, wild animals and colours through the Wild Water collection, the latest range from the Australian swimwear brand showcases bright, bold and eye catching prints with the help of the gorgeous Funkita athletes bringing them to life! Check out the collection below and see details at the bottom for your chance to win a brand new Funkita suit.

Antonia Hurd is Scorching Hot in the Aussie sun.

Bond Swimming Club Funkita swimmer Antonia Hurd’s infectious smile helped bring Wild Water to life at the iconic Snapper Rocks in Coolangatta on the Gold Coast, Australia!

Stay cool in the Glacier Girl Tie Down Bikini Top and Hipster Brief like Antonia Hurd

If you like Pina Coladas…

Stand out in Street Beat

Dual-Olympian Blair Evans is no stranger to a Funkita photo shoot! The gorgeous Blair took time out of her busy schedule to strike a pose for us on pool deck in celebration of Wild Water.

Get strapped into the new Inked print.

Soak up the sun in Vincent Van Funk.

Dotty Dash will have you flying through the water.

Blair looks gorgeous in the Still Black High Flyer.

 The stunning Blair rocked the latest style addition to the Funkita family, the Hi-Flyer One Piece! This beautiful new style with a high neck and powermesh lining is secure and extra supportive. Perfect for all occasions, you’ll be able to show your Wild Side with the Jungle Jam print, or can keep it classy in the Still Black.

Blair has jungle fever is the Jungle Jam Hi Flyer!

Stepping up to the blocks for another Funkita shoot, Funkita athlete Carla Buchanan got strapped into the new collection to show case bright geometrics and pretty as a picture bikinis.

Carla Buchanan got strapped in at the latest Funkita shoot.

Carla gets Inked, and not a tattoo!

Cool as a cucumber in Minty Madness.

Nothing says Check Me Out like a new training suit!

It’s been a busy year for Funkita athlete Shikira Matheson, after heading to Indianapolis to compete at the World Junior Championships! Shikira competed in the 200m individual medley and the 400m individual medley at the Champs. The 14 year old champ looks beautiful in the bold prints of Wild Water!

Tell your own tale in Novel Floral.

Shikira is ready to roast the competition in the new Flame Thrower Colour Block One Piece.

It’s a geometric party in Hex On Legs.

Swimwear so good you could eat it! Popsicle Parade will have you dreaming of summer days.

Pelican Waters Caloundra Swimming Club Funkita athlete Madi Thomson is no stranger to a Funkita shoot. Juggling school and a packed training schedule, Madi managed to squeeze in the time to frolic on deck to help show off the latest and brightest prints from the collection!

Madi releases her inner princess with some new animal friends in Forest Fawn.

Love a strappy back!!

Tie back details in the new Frosty Fruits Tie Back One Piece.

We hope you love the Wild Water collection by Funkita as much as we do! Make sure you tag @funkita.usa and use the hashtag #lovefunkita in all your photos!

Madam Monet Single Strap One Piece

Dotty Dash Criss Cross Sports Top and Brief

Pina Colada Tie Back One Piece

Minty Madness Strapped In One Piece

Lotsa Dots Diamond Back One Piece

Want to WIN a pair of brand new Funkitas?! Check out the latest competition on Swimoutlet’s Instagram @swimoutlet to go in the draw to win the brightest kit on pooldeck!

