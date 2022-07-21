19th Asian Games New Dates Announced, Will Remain In Hangzhou

New dates have been announced for the 2022 Asian Games, the elite international multi-sport competitive event that was postponed earlier this year by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Originally scheduled for September 10th to September 25th of this year in Hangzhou, China, the 19th Asian Games will now take place from September 23rd through October 8th in 2023. The location will remain in Hangzhou.

Per the OCA, ‘the Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8 next year, stating the new dates were chosen to avoid “conflict with other major international sporting events.’

‘Under the guidance of the OCA and the COC [Chinese Olympic Committee], Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee will continue to work with all stakeholders in its preparations to stage a spectacular Asian Games featuring Chinese Style, Zhejiang Glamour and Hangzhou Flavour.’

We reported in May that this year’s edition of the quadrennial event was postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the nation of China.

Data for today, July 21st ,from the World Health Organization (WHO) calculate China’s cumulative coronavirus cases at 5,337,774 resulting in 22,936 cumulative deaths. China’s population currently stands at approximately 1.4 billion people.