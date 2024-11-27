USC, UCLA & Fordham Tied Atop CWPA Week 12 Men’s Varsity Polls

Courtesy: Collegiate Water Polo

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — The No. 1 position in the National Top 20 and Division III Top 10 rankings change this week as the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) releases the official 2024 Men’s Varsity Week 12/November 27 National Top 20, Division III Top 10, Northeast Water Polo Conference (NWPC) Top Five and Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Top Five Polls.

The lead position in the Top 20 becomes a three-way race as Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Champion the University of Southern California (USC), runner-up and previously top-billed the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) and undefeated/Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Champion Fordham University share the No. 1 berth.

The Division III Top 10 also experiences change as previously No. 2 the University of Redlands climbs to the top of the rankings after capturing the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) crown versus Chapman University over the weekend.

Four-time defending MAWPC and NWPC champions Fordham and Princeton University complete the year as a unanimous top selections in their league rankings with perfect scores.

Voted on by a panel of coaches, the polls are compiled and released on Wednesday during each week of the season through the week following the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship.

2024 Men’s Varsity National Top 20 (Week 12/November 27)



The University of California-Los Angeles – which fell to the University of Southern California by a 15-13 score in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championship title game – acquires company at No. 1 from the Trojans and undefeated Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Champion Fordham University as the trio rate at No. 1 in the 2024 Week 12/November 27 National Men’s Varsity Top 20 Poll.

UCLA (94 points) and USC (94 points) – which consistently rate among the top team in the nation – are joined by a 31-0 Fordham (94 points) squad which makes history by becoming the inaugural program from outside California to lead either the men’s or women’s Top 20/25 Polls in the history of the sport.

Stanford University (87 points) falls two positions to No. 4 with Northeast Water Polo Conference (NWPC) Champion Princeton University (81 points) moving up to No. 5.

Big West Conference Champion Long Beach State University (70 points) takes over at No. 6 and the University of the Pacific (67 points) slips to No. 7, while San Jose State University (57 points) and West Coast Conference (WCC) Champion California Baptist University (57 points) are tied at No. 9 to complete the Top 10.

The University of California-San Diego (52 points) remains at No. 11 with Pepperdine University (48 points), the University of California-Davis (41 points), the University of California-Santa Barbara (34 points), the University of California-Irvine (33 points) and Brown University (19 points) rearranging to stand at No. 12-to-16, respectively.

Harvard University (17 points) and Santa Clara University (17 points) are tied at No. 17 and the United States Naval Academy (15 points) floats to No. 19.

Loyola Marymount University (7 points) and Western Water Polo Association (WWPA) Champion Salem University (7 points) complete the Top 20 by tying for the final position.

2024 Men’s Varsity Top 20 (Week 12/November 27) Rank Team Week 11 Poll Points 1 (T) University of Southern California 3 (T) 94 1 (T) University of California-Los Angeles 1 94 1 (T) Fordham University 3 (T) 94 4 Stanford University 2 87 5 Princeton University 6 81 6 Long Beach State University 8 (T) 70 7 University of the Pacific 5 67 8 University of California 7 66 9 (T) San Jose State University 13 57 9 (T) California Baptist University 16 57 11 University of California-San Diego 11 52 12 Pepperdine University 8 (T) 48 13 University of California-Davis 12 41 14 University of California-Santa Barbara 14 34 15 University of California-Irvine 8 (T) 33 16 Brown University 18 19 17 (T) Harvard University 15 17 17 (T) Santa Clara University 17 17 19 United States Naval Academy 20 15 20 (T) Salem University NR 7 20 (T) Loyola Marymount University 19 7 RV University of Redlands NR 1

2024 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 (Week 12/November 27)



Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) Champion the University of Redlands takes over at No. 1 in the 2024 Week 12/November 27 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 Poll.

Redlands (100 points) – which downed Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (8-7 W) and Chapman University (14-13 W OT SD) – assumes the lead position from Pomona-Pitzer Colleges as the Top 10 experiences significant shake-ups from the Week 11/November 20 voting as Chapman (95 points), Pomona-Pitzer (88 points) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (87 points) rise and fall to rank at No. 2-to-4, respectively, behind the Bulldogs.

Whittier College (77 points) and California Lutheran University (76 points) exchange the No. 5 and 6 slots with the University of La Verne (64 points) moving up to No. 7.

Occidental College (63 points) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (63 points) are tied at No. 8, while Augustana College (37 points) surpasses Johns Hopkins University (25 points) to take over at No. 10.

2024 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 (Week 12/November 27) Rank Team Week 11 Poll Points 1 University of Redlands 2 100 2 Chapman University 4 95 3 Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 1 88 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges 3 87 5 Whittier College 6 77 6 California Lutheran University 5 76 7 University of La Verne 8 64 8 (T) Occidental College 9 63 8 (T) Massachusetts Institute of Technology 7 63 10 Augustana College RV 37 RV Johns Hopkins University 10 25

2024 Men’s Varsity Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Week 12/November 27/Final)



Fordham University – which claimed the 2021, 2022 and 2023 Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Championships before knocking off host the United States Naval Academy by an 18-11 score to tack on a fourth consecutive crown – completes the season at No. 1 in the 2024 Week 12/November 27/Final MAWPC Top Five Poll.

The poll experiences one change behind the top-billed Rams (100 points) as MAWPC Championship runner-up the United States Naval Academy (95 points) and George Washington University (90 points) exchange the No. 2 and 3 positions.

Wagner College (83 points) and Bucknell University (82 points) complete the Top Five.

2024 Men’s Varsity Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Week 12/November 27/FINAL) Rank Team Week 11 Poll Points 1 Fordham University 1 100 2 United States Naval Academy 3 95 3 George Washington University 2 90 4 Wagner College 4 83 5 Bucknell University 5 82

2024 Men’s Varsity Northeast Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Week 12/November 27/Final)

Five-time Northeast Water Polo Conference (NWPC) champion Princeton University completes the year as a a unanimous top selection in the 2024 Week 12/November 27/Final NWPC Top Five Poll.

The 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 NWPC Champion Tigers (100 points) – which took down Brown University by a 17-6 count at home in DeNunzio Pool for the league title – are followed by Brown (93 points) and 2016, 2017 and 2019 NWPC Champion Harvard University (92 points) as the Bears and Crimson exchange the No. 2 and 3 spots.

Iona University (85 points) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (80 points) round out the Top Five.