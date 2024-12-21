If you consider yourself an entrepreneur and want to carveout your niche in the swimming market, this might be the podcast for you.

Dan Meinholz heads A3 Performance, an aquatics company renowned for innovation. Dan has deep roots in swimming, starting competitively at the tender age of five. By his senior year in high school, he became a national record holder, a Junior National Champion, and earned a #1 ranking the 100 and 200 meter backstroke in his national age group. Dan swam at the University of Wisconsin on a full swimming scholarship where he met his wife Amy, a Big 10 Conference Champion. An injury cut Dan’s career short, but his passion for the sport never waned. He continued to coach at the high school, club, and college level. By 1995, Amy and he founded All-American Aquatics. By 2004, Dan founded A3 Performance, a dynamic company developing swimming’s first-ever tech:

A closedback female technical racing suit (post-full bodysuit era) – Stealth

A powerback compression and performance back style for female technical racing suits – Legend

The fastest racing suit of any major brand sold in the United States, test at the U.S. Olympic Training Center by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas – Legend 2017, VICI 2019

Interactive performance and recovery fabric designed for aquatic sports – BODIMAX Technology

FINA Approved, male swimwear fastening device – FitLock

See A3 Performance here: https://www.a3performance.com/

A3 has been a SwimSwam partner for over a decade.