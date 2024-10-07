SLU Billikens Sweep Dual Meet With UMSL

Saint Louis vs UMSL

Courtesy: SLU Athletics

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis swimming and diving won 13 events and swept UMSL Friday afternoon in the Billikens’ 2024-25 home opener at Simon Recreation Center.

The SLU women defeated UMSL 133-81 to improve to 4-1, while the Billiken men topped the Tritons 122-95 to stay undefeated at 4-0.

Tierney Kohl captured two individual victories and swam a leg on Saint Louis’ winning 200 medley relay team. Kohl won the 200 IM (2:11.26) and 100 breast (1:06.68) and joined Meghan Eng , Sarah Dingus and Karis Reynaga to finish first in the relay (1:47.94).

Eng touched first in the 200 free (1:58.79). Also on the winner’s stand were Amelia Carlson in the 50 free (24.79), Lauren Mendlick in the 100 back (time unavailable) and Lauren Van Vooren in 1-meter diving (228.65).

The Billiken men claimed four individual events and two relays.

Grant Gerl won the 50 free (21.41), Logan Townsend claimed the 200 free (1:42.29), Brae Sanchez bested the field in the 100 breast (56.13), and Ben Mears collected a victory in 1-meter diving (271.70).

Gerl and Colton Mosley swam on both winning relay squads, the 200 medley (1:32.44) and 200 free (1:24.29). Sanchez and Evan Crim completed the 200 medley team, while Townsend and Ethan Hoak rounded out the 200 free quartet.

The Billikens are back in action Friday, Oct. 18, in a dual meet at Washington University. The meet begins at 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy: UMSL Athletics

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri-St. Louis men’s and women’s swimming teams opened its 2024-25 season on Friday afternoon with a dual meet against Saint Louis University at the Simon Rec Center. The men dropped a 122-95 decision and the women fell 133-81.

Sophomore Justice Beard led the way on the women’s side winning the 1,000-yard freestyle in a time of 10:28.64 and the 500 free at 5:09.27.

Freshman Chiara Alberola won the 100-yard fly with a time of 58.66 seconds, senior Kate Nelson was the winner in the 100-yard free at 53.80 seconds, and UMSL’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Madison Bottorff , Nelson, junior Romina Itzkovich and freshman Ella Lantz won the event in a time of 1:39.14.

The Triton 200-yard medley relay quartet of E. Lantz, Itzkovich, Callie Clinton and Nelson were second at 1:50.20, junior Isabella Gruidl finished second in the 200 free with a time of 1:59.86, and Bottorff was second in the 50 free at 25.32.

On the men’s side sophomore Hendrik Bechtel and fifth-year senior Conley Savage each won two events. Bechtel took the top spot in the 1,000 freestyle at 9:44.31 and the 500 free in a time of 4:42.25. Savage took the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley touching the wall at 1:55.62 and in the 100 fly with a time of 51.17 seconds. Freshman Metehan Saruhan was the winner in the 100 free in a time of 46.66 and senior Ryan Conner won the 100 back at 51.94 seconds.

Fifth-year senior David Reynolds was second in the 50-free at 21.46, senior Ethan Boehle was the runner-up in the 100 fly at 51.97.

UMSL’s 200 free relay foursome of freshman Lathan Parks , junior Joan Cortadellas Llubera , Saruhan and Reynolds finished second in a time of 1:24.29 while its quartet of Conner, Reynolds, Savage and Parks were second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:34.43.

The Tritons are back in action on Friday (Oct. 18) taking on William Jewell and Rockhurst in a triangular meet at William Jewell starting at 5 p.m.