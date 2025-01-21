Northeastern Women, Dartmouth Men Victorious At Tate Ramsden Invitational

2025 TATE RAMSDEN INVITATIONAL

January 17-18, 2025

Hanover, N.H.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics

HANOVER, N.H. – The Northeastern women’s swimming & diving team concluded the Tate Ramsden Invitational with three more records, earning a 256-79 win over UMass, and a 180-156 win over hosts Dartmouth.

The Huskies return to Barletta Natatorium for senior day and their final home meet this season. The meet will take place on Saturday, January 25th at 1 p.m. and be available to stream on FloSwimming.

Courtesy: Dartmouth Sports

HANOVER, N.H. – Maggie Lambdin broke the pool and school record on 3-meter and qualified for NCAA Zones with a total score of 340.55 as the Dartmouth women’s swimming and diving team defeated UMass in the Tate Ramsden Invitational from the Karl Michael & Spaulding Pools.

“Our senior women, Alyssa Palacios , Sophie Wiener and Hayden Barry , led the way during our senior meet to a win over UMass and a close competition with Northeastern. It was exciting to see so many new season and lifetime best times over these past two days. We felt an incredible amount of support in the stands from our alumni and that helped the women maintain great energy over the competition. We are fired up and ready to get back at it next weekend!” said Head Coach Milana Socha .

Lambdin’s broken records were just one highlight from the two-day meet in Hanover. On the 3-meter diving side, Alyssa Palacios and Klara Johnsson Stjernstroem went 1-2 over UMass with scores of 227.55 and 258.30, respectfully.

On the 1-meter, Johnsson Stjernstroem placed second with a score of 264.80. The next four places were also Dartmouth divers, all scoring higher than any UMass diver.

On the swimming side, Kathy Jia took first overall in the 200 IM with a meet record time of 2:02.24. She also placed first in the 100 breast, beating another meet record, swimming a 1:02.73. In the 200 breast, Jia placed first after swimming a 2:16.58.

Samantha Li and Maddie Blackwell tied for first with times of 1:51.47 in the 200 free. Li also took second in the 100 free with a time of 51.39.

Sydney Rawie swam in heat one of the 1650 free and set a new pool record and meet record with a time of 16:59.20 until that was broken in heat two.

Maria Uranga swam a pool record of 55.30 in the 100 back, placing her first overall in the event. The 200 medley relay team of Uranga, Jia, Lane Murray and Li swam to a first place finish with a pool record time of 1:41.74 and that time now sits third on the All-Time Top 10 list.

Sydney Rawie and Addy Domian went 1-2 over UMass in the 1650 free with times of 16:59.20 and 17:09.16.

In the 200 butterfly, Lindsey Drumm took a win over UMass with a time of 2:08.10. The A relay of Murray, Li, Jamie Legh and Jia found themselves on top of the 400 free relay after swimming a time of 3:25.56.

The Big Green are back in the pool when they host Columbia on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11:00 a.m. in Hanover.

HANOVER, N.H. – Everett Tai qualified for NCAA Diving Zones in the 1-meter and 3-meter as one highlight in the Tate Ramsden Invitational where the Dartmouth men’s swimming and diving team was victorious over UMass.

“Senior captain Alex Ye gave himself a senior meet to remember by competing in every event this competition. His tenacity was impressive and he certainly raised the bar for what the whole team thought they could do this weekend. The men really got after it, setting meet records in 9 different events over the course of the meet along with numerous lifetime and season bests. It was fun to see folks surprise themselves. If we can compete this well in the pool and on the boards during challenging January training I know we have great things in store for the end of the season!” said Head Coach Milana Socha .

Tai scored a total of 313.90 on the 1-meter to place him second. McCoy Lyman was right behind him in third with a score of 288.65. On the 3-meter, Lyman recorded a 349.85 for second and Tai placed third scoring 340.10. With his scores, Lyman qualified for zones on the 3-meter.

Tommy Erwin kicked off many first place finishes with a time of 4:31.72 in the 500 free. Yan Dvoretskiy , Issac Weigel and Xavier Orlic followed that up with the next three finishes, swimming 4:31.89, 4:36.07 and 4:42.21. Erwin also took first in the 1650 free with a time of 15:47.44.

Alexander Ye swam to a first-place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 1:51.76.

Logan Pack , Colton Rasmussen and William McClelland went 1-2-3 over UMass in the 50 free with times of 20.50, 20.97 and 21.00, respecfully.

The A relay of Pack, McClelland, Rasmussen and Dvoretskiy placed first in the 200 free relay swimming a meet record of 1:22.54.

Dvoretskiy placed first with a meet record time of 48.84 in the 100 butterfly.

Jacob Turner , Erwin and Ye wen 1-2-3 over UMass in the 400 IM with Turner swimming a meet record 3:51.44, Erwin going a 4:02.98 and Ye recording a 4:07.07. Turner also came in first in the 200 back with a time of 1:48.76. Turner swam to a first place finish with a time of 1:47.98 in the 200 butterfly.

The first place finishes continue with Weigel swimming a 1:38.80 in the 200 free. Eddy Chen went a meet record 55.54 in the 100 breast to take first. Rasmussen found himself in first in the 100 back with another meet record of 48.65 as well as the 100 free with a meet record time of 44.79.

The A relay of Rasmussen, Chen, Dvoretskiy, and Pack swam a meet record time of 1:31.15 in the 200 medley relay. The A relay of Rasmussen, Turner, Weigel and Dvoretskiy swam a meet record of 3:00.12 in the 400 free relay.

Chen and Ye swam 1-2 in the 200 breast with Chen swimming a meet record 2:00.10 and Ye going a 2:08.31.

Courtesy: UMass Athletics

HANOVER, N.H. – University of Massachusetts swimming and diving finished competition at the Tate Ramsden Invitational, hosted by Dartmouth, on Saturday evening and the Karl Michael and Spaulding Pools.

The Minutewomen fell to Dartmouth, 258-78, while dropping their dual meet to Northeastern, 256-79. The Minutemen were defeated by Dartmouth, 249-82.

The women’s team saw nine top-five finishes across the two day event, as the men’s team secured 12 top-three finishes, which included two first place finishes from junior diver Andrew Bell .

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Day One

Freshman Elizabeth Lahmann kicked off the individual events with a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a personal-best time of 5:04.71. Senior Anna Kwon swam into fourth in the event with a time of 5:06.89.

In the 200 individual medley, freshman Maria Grishaeva recorded a personal-best time of 2:07.36, placing fourth. Sophomore Beren Cakiroglu posted a time of 24.53 to place 12th, while freshman Courtney Tedesco was 17th with a time of 24.84 in the 50 freestyle.

The 200 freestyle relay team of graduate student Bri Williams , Tedesco, Lahmann and Cakiroglu combined for a time of 1:39.97 to finish seventh.

Day Two

Graduate student Ashley Calderon finished 12th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.47 to begin day two of individual events.

Grishaeva was third in the 400 individual medley with a time of 4:33.82, as sophomore Lindsay Burbage swam a personal-best 4:41.94 in the event to take sixth. Sophomore Diya Ackerman-Vallala placed 11th in the 200 freestyle with a personal-best time of 1:57.02 and freshman Karinne Everly had a personal-best of her own in the 100 breaststroke with time of 1:11.13 to claim ninth place.

Calderon placed 12th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.69, as freshman Hannah Schoenauer swam into fifth with a personal-best time of 18:14.89 in the 1,650 freestyle. Williams finished in eighth in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:10.15 and Cakiroglu took seventh in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.99.

Grishaeva picked up the silver in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:19.30, as Kwon grabbed her own silver medal in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:06.01.

During the relays, the 200 medley relay team consisting of Williams, Burbage, Calderon and Cakiroglu took fourth with a time of 1:47.47. The 400 freestyle relay team of Cakiroglu, Tedesco, Lahmann and Kwon finished sixth with a time of 3:36.24.

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Day One

Freshman Cam Wright finished fifth in the 500 freestyle with a personal-best time of 4:44.16 to start off the individual races.

Junior Sammy Quigg and freshman Liam Rayson swam personal-bests in the 200 individual medley, as Quigg took second with a time 1:54.31 and Rayson was fourth with a time of 1:55.95, respectively. The 50 freestyle saw senior Grant Beebe touch the wall fourth with a season-best time of 21.16.

In the relays, Quigg, junior Aidan Shepston , Beebe, and senior Beau Bengston recorded a time of 1:24.22 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Day Two

Beebe earned the silver in the 100 butterfly with a time of 49.15, while Quigg took fourth in the 400 individual medley with a personal-best time of 4:09.09.

In the 200 freestyle, Daniel Strumidlo swam into fourth with a time of 1:43.37 as Wright followed close behind in fifth with a personal-best time of 1:43.71. Freshman Nate Derby placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.20 and fellow classmate Chase Keeler was second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.89.

Freshman Zach Szabo took third in the 1,650 freestyle, swimming a personal-best time of 16:51.51 in the event. Wright had his second personal-best time day of the day in the 200 backstroke, recording a time of 1:59.39 to take fifth.

Graduate student Juan Montori had a season-best time of 46.55 in the 100 freestyle. Keeler finished the 200 breaststroke in third with a personal-best time of 2:09.06 with Quigg in fifth with a personal-best time of his own of 2:13.51 in the event.

Sophomore Aydin Erkan touched the wall second with a time of 1:50.09 and Beebe placed third with a season-best time of 1:51.91 in the 200 butterfly to close out the individual events of the meet.

The 200 medley relay team of Bengston, Derby, Beebe and Shepston took second with a time of 1:32.16, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Shepston, Montori, Rayson and Quigg also took second with a time of 3:06.38.

On the Boards

Freshman Khrystyna Yaremyn scored a personal-best 253.15 in the three-meter dive on day one of competition to place fifth in the event. Junior Shreeya Sinha followed in sixth with a six-dive total of 248.90.

On day two, freshman Danielle Guerin placed seventh in the one-meter dive with a score of 241.35.

Bell grabbed the gold medal in the one-meter dive on day one after recording a 326.45 total, before securing first on the second day of competition in the three-meter dive with a total of 401.50.

Next Up

Massachusetts swim and dive will travel to Fairfield, Connecticut, to take one Fairfield for a dual meet on Saturday, January 25, at 1 p.m.