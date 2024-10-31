NC State Freshamn Leah Shackley on Swimming NCAA ‘A’ Cut in First College Dual Meet

At the NC State-Arizona State dual meet last weekend, wolfpack freshman Leah Shackley won the 100 back in dominant fashion, touching in 50.40. This not only cleared the field by over .4 but it also earned her an Individual NCAA ‘A’ cut, making her one of four women to achieve that feat thus far this season. Shackley speaks on what has been going so well for her at NC State so far and how she has adjusted to the training in Raleigh.