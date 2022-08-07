Michael Phelps Participates in Camp Speaker Series for Alabama Football Team

A pair of GOATs collided on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama when University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban invited 23-time Olympic gold medal winning swimmer Michael Phelps to speak with his team.

While no video of the conversation has come out yet, several pictures and quotes have been released – including one indicating that Phelps might make an appearance on the “Bama Cuts” YouTube series. The series, launched last year, features head coach Nick Saban and Alabama football players in casual conversation in a barbershop inside of the football facility.

While many of the guests are former Alabama football players, athletes from other sports have appeared on the show before, including baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

The greatest to ever do it 🥇 Thank you, @MichaelPhelps for taking some time and talking with the team. pic.twitter.com/msjkL3davN — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) August 7, 2022

Saban said that the theme of the fall’s camp speakers series is ‘choices.’

“It’s all about choices. Michael Phelps talked last night and said your actions speak louder than words,” Saban said in a press conference. “The message is clear. We try to help our players to be successful in life…his message is of high impact for young people on how to face life, not just sports.”

In his swimming career, Phelps achieved as much as any athlete ever has in their sport, winning 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which were gold, and set 39 swimming World Records. But throughout his career, Phelps faced a lot of challenges. That included the infamous ‘bong’ photo from 2009 at a time when marijuana use wasn’t as widely accepted in the United States as it is now, and two DUI arrests.

Later in his career and into retirement, though, Phelps has become a vocal proponent for mental health, especially among athletes.

As for Saban’s credentials, he is arguably the greatest college football coach in history. He has a career 178-25 record at the University of Alabama, and has won seven national titles at the highest level of college football as a head coach: more than anyone in history. He also became the first coach to win a national championship at two different FBS (Division 1-A) schools since the AP Poll debuted in 1936. Six of Saban’s national titles came at Alabama, with another in 2003 coming at LSU.