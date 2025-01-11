Kenyon’s Jennah Fadely Breaks NCAA D3 Record in the 100 Breaststroke in Tri Meet

Princeton Tigers vs. Navy Midshipmen vs. Kenyon Lords & Ladies (D3)

January 10-11, 2024

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey

Short Course Yards (25 yards), two-day dual

Day 1 Results (PDF)

While the Princeton women won 7 out of 9 swimming events on the first day of the team’s tri meet against fellow D1 program Navy and D3 superpower Kenyon, the Kenyon women landed one big blow in the 5th event of the night.

The Ladies, runners-up at the last two NCAA D3 Championship meets, went 1-2 in the 100 yard breaststroke on Friday, including a new D3 record from senior Jennah Fadely. She won the race in 59.62, breaking the 2018 record of 59.77 set by KT Kustritz from rival school Denison.

Fadely, the two-time defending NCAA D3 Champion, was previously the third-best in division history with a 59.80 to win last year’s title. Fadely has now been sub-minute four times in her career after coming to Kenyon with a career best of 1:02.11.

Splits Comparison:

KT Kustritz Jennah Fadely Jennah Fadely Old D3 Record New D3 Record Old PB 50y Split 28.13 27.56 28.26 100y Split 31.64 32.06 31.54 Total Time 59.77 59.62 59.80

Fadely was aggressive on her first 50, and wound up half-a-second better than the 1:00.16 from the team’s mid-season invite.

There was no 200 medley on Friday, so it’s hard to extrapolate whether that splitting was indicate of more speed or a different tactic, but she did split 22.73 on Kenyon’s 2nd-place 200 free relay.

Fadely’s time now ranks her tied-for-23rd across all divisions of college swimming this season in the 100 yard breaststroke.

In spite of the fireworks in the 100 breaststroke, the Princeton women took the lead after day 1 by a margin of 143-62 over Navy and 138-67 over Kenyon. Princeton is led by Abby Brethauer, who was a member of three of Kenyon’s record 25 NCAA Championship teams.

Navy leads Kenyon 138-67.

Full recap will follow day 2 of the meet.