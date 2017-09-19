Katie Reveno Writes Children’s Book Promoting Synchronized Swimming

Katie Reveno Introducing New Audience to Synchro Through Book

Katie Reveno, 15, a member of the Coral Springs Aquacades synchronized swimming team, of Coral Springs, FL, is preparing for publication of her book Synchro Sisters Forever: Mermaid Dreams. Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, Katie’s 80-page book aimed at girls aged 5 to 8 will soon be available. The story of three friends, Chloe, Sophia, and Jenna, with different interests (ballet, gymnastics, and swimming), but a love for playing at the pool, Synchro Sisters Forever: Mermaids Dreams focuses on the value of friendship and perseverance. Included in the book are mini-biographies of teenage synchronized swimmers, and a glossary of simple synchronized swimming moves with complete instructions. USA Synchro, the sport’s governing body, is supporting Katie’s book with marketing and distribution assistance through its website, newsletters, event booths, and affiliated clubs.

Increased Awareness and Participation

“Synchronized swimming has made me a more confident, hardworking, team-oriented, and healthy person,” Katie said. “My dream is to share this positive impact with girls everywhere.” Katie has been a synchronized swimmer for eight years and is currently a member of the U.S. 13-15 National Team 2, and recently competed in the UANA Pan American Championships in Chile. Katie’s aim is to raise awareness of synchronized swimming and increase participation. Proceeds from the sale of Katie’s book will be donated to US Synchro to support future events.

Though Katie has reached her initial $2,500 goal, she is looking to raise money for additional illustrations and color photos. To support Katie’s project, or for more information on the story, see Katie’s kickstarter page.