Chrissi Rawak, Evan Frick to Join Delaware Swimming & Diving Broadcast for Senior Day

Courtesy: Delaware Athletics

NEWARK, Del. – University of Delaware Director of Athletics, Community, and Campus Recreation Chrissi Rawak and swimming & diving alumnus Evan Frick and will join the swimming & diving broadcast when the Blue Hens compete against Seton Hall on Saturday, January 25 at the Rawstrom Natatorium.

In addition, the Blue Hens will celebrate senior day and will honor 12 student-athletes before the start of the meet.

The meet is set to start at noon and can be watched on FloSports.

Rawak was a former swimmer at the University of Michigan from 1988-1992. During her time with the Blue and Maize, they won four-straight Big Ten Championships, and finished in the top 10 at the NCAA National Championships in 1989, 1990 and 1992. After graduation, she also spent time coaching at her alma mater.

“What could be more fun than this! Ever since watching Rowdy Gaines on TV, I have always wanted to get in the booth and being able to do that while talking about the Blue Hens with one of our alums is such a cool opportunity,” Rawak said. “I’m excited to get on the broadcast to celebrate the success of our senior class and cheer on the team!”

During his time with the Blue Hens, Frick earned a bronze medal at the 2023 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Championships in the 200 breaststroke at 1:58.49, which currently ranks as the second fastest time in the event in program history. His times of 55.25 in the 100 breaststroke and 1:50.77 in the 200 IM also ranks eighth and 10th in program history.

“I’m super excited to be back at the natatorium to celebrate all of the seniors on their senior day,” Frick said. “I can’t wait to break down the ins and outs of each race with Chrissi, in what should be an exciting meet.”