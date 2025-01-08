UNC’s Vazquez Montano, Tennessee’s Greene Sweep Springboard Evetns At UGA Diving Invite

2025 UGA Diving Invitational

January 3-5, 2025

Athens, Georgia

Diving

Results

Some of the NCAA’s best divers converged in Athens to kick off the second semester at the UGA Diving Invitational last weekend, with two athletes sweeping their respective springboard events.

WOMEN’S RECAP

UNC fifth-year Aranza Vazquez Montano, the defending NCAA champion in the women’s 1-meter and 3-meter events, comfortably won both last weekend, kicking things off in the 3-meter.

Vazqzez Montano scored 350.75 to lead runner-up Abby Devereaux (305.00) of Kentucky by a wide margin, with Georgia’s Hannah Stumpf (297.45) rounding out the top three.

On the final day of competition, Vazquez Montano put up a 288.60 score in the 1-meter event to lead SMU’s Jaclynn Fowler (279.05) and UNC’s Elle Joyce (277.85).

On Saturday, LSU’s Montserrat Lavenant was a dominant force on platform, putting up a final score of 314.50 to lead runner-up Vazquez Montano (269.60) by nearly 45 points.

UNC went 2-3 in the event, with Sofia Knight placing 3rd at 264.90.

Lavenant was the NCAA runner-up on platform last season, taking 2nd to Minnesota’s Viviana Del Angel.

MEN’S RECAP

The men’s springboard events were paced by Tennessee freshman Bennett Greene, who won the 1-meter comfortably and then pulled out a narrow victory on 3-meter.

In the 1-meter event, Greene scored 378.30 to lead SMU’s Luke Sitz (360.10) and Georgia’s Renato Calderaro (357.15), saving his two highest-scoring dives for last.

The next day in the 3-meter event, Greene edged out LSU’s Carson Paul, who was an NCAA scorer last year in the event (12th).

Trailing going into the final dive, Greene executed a “Reverse 1 1/2 Somersault 3 1/2 Twist Free” at the end to outscore Paul by more than 10 points on the final dive and overtake him for the win, finishing with a score of 399.25 to Paul’s 394.55. Georgia’s Sitz was 3rd at 366.90.

On Sunday in the platform event, Paul rolled to a big win with a score of 386.80, with Tennessee’s Nicholas Stone (354.60) and Tennessee’s Allen Mann (349.75) placing 2nd and 3rd.