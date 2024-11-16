Tanner Innis Sends Commitment to Army-West Point for Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

New Jersey distance swimmer Tanner Innis has committed to join the Army-West Point class of 2029 to start in the fall. Innis will join 4 other New Jersey natives on the men’s team.

Innis trains with the Vineland YMCA, and is a current senior at Buena Regional High School. He is a middle-distance to distance freestyler, with his best events being the 500 freestyle and 1000 freestyle.

In March, Innis swam at the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships and went best times in his 50 free (21.29), 200 free (1:40.76), 500 free (4:29.35), and 1000 free (9:25.38). He also swam at the YMCA Nationals in April, where he placed 13th in the 500 (4:35.07) while off his personal best from a week prior.

SCY Best Times

200 free- 1:40.76

500 free- 4:29.35

1000 free- 9:25.38

1650 free- 16:30.84

Army-West Point competes in the Patriot League, a DI mid-major conference, and placed second at the 2024 Patriot League championship behind their number one rival, Navy.

Innis is joining the best distance program in the conference, as Army-West Point has the reigning conference champion in the 200 free, 500 free, and 1650 free in current senior Wes Tate. He was joined in the top 8 by teammate Ian Tansill in all 3 events. Tate will graduate before Innis arrives at school next fall. The team also had 4 swimmers in the A-final of the 200 freestyle, 3 swimmers in the A-final and one in the B-final in the 500 freestyle, and 4 of the top 5 swimmers in the 1650.

Innis will be joined on campus in the fall by Lewis Esterly, Eli Edmondson, Gavin Santoso, Matt Fortson, and Dylan Bonilla.

