Noah Millard cleans up on final day of Victorian Age Champs

2018 Victoria Age Championships Day 5 Recap

7 th December – 11 th December

December – 11 December Melbourne, Australia

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Psych Sheet

The 2018 Victorian Age Champs wrapped up last night with a dominant performance from Noah Millard to close out an impressive meet.

Millard took an early gold in the boys 15-year 100 free in a tightly fought race with 52.40 ahead of Jackett Simpson of Firbank (52.44). Millard continued his form later in the night with a dominant win in the 200 IM in a 2:09.14 almost 3 seconds clear of 2nd. He finished the night in the 4×50 freestyle 14-15-year boys relay, leading off MLC to a comfortable win in the fastest split of the night (24.09).

13-year old Stone Ma continued his impressive form with a meet record in the 100 freestyle prelims of 53.96. He backed up his swim at night again going under the previous record of 54.61 with a 54.11. Fellow 13-year old Evan Chee also impressed taking a 6 second win in the boys 200 fly with a 2:13.14.

Olivia Lefoe of MLC took a strong victory in the 15-year girls 100 free (56.56) ahead of Hannah Yao (58.60). The time narrowly missed the meet record set by American Dagny Knutson in 2008 (56.09).

Luan Grobbelaar took another win in the 16-year boys 200 IM setting a new meet record in the process. Grobbelaar snuck under the previous record of 2:04.47 with a 2:04.35 finishing 5 seconds clear of silver medalist Will Sharp (2:09.96).

In the team scores Nunawading came out on top with 3122 combined points over MLC Aquatic with 2182. Northcote took 3rd with 1324 points.