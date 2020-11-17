NC State-Bound Noe Ponti Snags Multi-Wins At Swiss C’ships

2020 SWISS SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 13th – Sunday, November 15th

Neuchâtel, Switzerland

SCM (25m)

Results

While the semifinals of the International Swimming League (ISL) captured much of the swimming world’s attention over the weekend, there were several domestic meets that were also taking place with elite swimmers taking part.

The Swiss Short Course Championships was one such meet, with the likes of national record holders Nils Liess, Lisa Mamie, Yannick Kaser and more in action.

Several Swiss swimmers stood out in the form of capturing multiple wins, while others snagged a championship record to make their mark on the meet. Below are several highlights from key athletes.

Nils Liess

Took the men’s 400m free in a new meet record time of 3:43.77. That overtook his own previous championship mark of 3:45.10 put on the books two years ago. Runner-up status in the race went to Antonio Djakovic in 3:50.16, the reigning Swiss national record holder and European Junior Champion in the LCM version of this event.

in 3:50.16, the reigning Swiss national record holder and European Junior Champion in the LCM version of this event. Liess also doubled up in the sprint frees, taking home gold in the 200m in a time of 1:45.37 and the 100m in a mark of 48.15. In the former, it was Djakovic once again who earned the silver, stopping the clock in 1:46.61. In the latter event, Liess set himself apart as the only sub-49 second swimmer of the final.

Roman Mityukov

The multi-national record holder was dominant in the men’s backstroke events, completing a sweep of the discipline. The 20-year-old claimed the 50m back in a time of 24.56, the 100m back in a time of 52.85 and the 200m back in a final result of 1:55.06. The 100m back represents a new meet record.

Mityukov also topped the podium in the men’s 100m IM in 54.47.

Yannick Kaser

Kaser was golden in the 200m breast with a winning effort of 2:09.91, beating the field by well over a second. He did miss the double, however, as Maurin Lampart sneaked into the wall first in the 100m breast with the only sub-minute time of the field in 59.92. Kaser finished in 1:00.52.

Lisa Mamie

Hitting a meet record in the 200m breast, Mamie posted a winning time of 2:21.29. That result sits just .09 outside of her own national record of 2:21.20 she produced in 2019.

Mamie also beat the field in the 50m breast in 30.78.

Mamie also snagged the 100m breast in a time of 1:06.14, the 400m IM in 4:41.65, as well as the 200m IM in 2:14.49.

Lena Kreundl

Kreundl was the only racer under the 2:00 threshold in the women’s 200m free, capturing gold in 1:59.74. She also snagged the 100m free victory on the final day of competition by posting a gold medal-worthy time of 54.53.

Noe Ponti