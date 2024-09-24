Multiple National Records Go Down At Thailand Age Group Championships

2024 THAILAND AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 19th – September 22nd

Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus

SCM (25m)

Results

Several national records bit the dust at the 2024 Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships at Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus this week.

On the men’s side, Thanonchai Junruksa produced a new national standard in the 50m breast, hitting a time of 27.98 to get to the wall first. This outing overtook Junruksa’s previous lifetime best and Thai record of 28.17 logged at the Thailand Age Group Championships last year.

Next to fall was the men’s 200m fly, with Navaphat Wongcharoen turning in a time of 1:55.29 to become the fastest Thai male ever in the event.

Wongcharoen split 55.99/59.30 to clear the competition en route to gold, surpassing the previous Thai record of 1:56.37 he notched at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

But Wongcharoen wasn’t done, firing off a big-time mark of 4:21.20 in the heats of the men’s 400m IM to snag his 2nd national record.

The Bangkok Elite Swim Team member’s time obliterated the former national standard of 4:26.48 Paripat Pimprae established in December of last year.

The sole women’s Thai record to get erased came in the 100m IM, courtesy of Phiangkhwan Pawapotako.

The F1RST Swim Team standout produced a winning effort of 1:01.94 to knock just over half a second off of Kamanchanok Kwanmuang’s previous record of 1:02.48 from 2023.