Derek Woodford to stay in state and compete for DII Roberts Wesleyan (2024)

Derek Woodford, a Sweet Home High School graduate of the class of 2024, will remain in state when attending college, as he will swim for Roberts Wesleyan University (RWU) come fall. Woodford, who is from Buffalo NY, swam for Sweet Home Aquatics.

The team at Roberts seemed like the right fit for me. From going to the school, being on campus and seeing the pool and hearing about what kind of atmosphere the Roberts team creates when they are in meets makes me belive that Roberts Wesleyan University is the right fit for me.

At the 2024 New York Section VI Boys Class A Championships, Woodford took 10th in the 200 free with a 1:56.48, just off his PB of 1:55.46 that he had set in prelims. He additionally contributed relay splits of 53.75 and 52.38 in the prelims then finals of the 400 free relay to help Sweet Home High School qualify in 8th then take 6th overall. Sweet Home ultimately finished 7th out of 13 teams, an improvement from their 12th place finish the year before.

Best times SCY

100 free – 54.99

200 free – 1:55.46

500 free – 5:11.67

RWU, a Division II school in the Metropolitan Conference, placed 3rd at the 2024 MET Championships, a significant improvement from their 10th place showing just 1 year prior. The team was led by sprint freestyler Miguel Ocana and breastroker Tommy Booth, who scored 82 and 70 points, respectively.

Woodford will look to further improve RWU’s placing this year, as he would have C finaled in the 100 free and A finaled in both the 200 and 500 free. Additionally, Woodford will provide mid-distance support, as his 500 free would have led the 2023-2024 men’s team and his 200 free would have ranked 4th.

Woodford’s future class of 2028 teammates are also New Yorkers who have opted to stay in state, with Ethan Springle hailing from Medford, NY and Brayden Mitchell hailing from Weedsport. Mitchell swim sprints to mid distance freestyle, specializing in the 100/200/500 frees, while Springle is a sprint free/stroke specialist.

