Denis Petrashov and Tommy Bried’s Two Event Wins Help Louisville Dominant Against Purdue

Purdue vs. Louisville

November 8, 2024

Louisville, KY

25 Yards (SCY)

Score: #16 Louisville, 194 vs. #20 Purdue, 105

Full Results

While the Louisville women traveled to Notre Dame, the men’s team stayed home to host Purdue. The Cardinals dominated as they rolled to a 194-105 win over the Boilermakers. Louisville went at least 1-2 in eight events as they won 12 total events during the meet.

Graduate student Denis Petrashov and junior Tommy Bried led the team with two event wins each. Petrashov swept the breaststroke events, swimming 52.76/1:54.85. Freshman Jake Eccleston finished second to Petrashov in both breaststrokes, clocking 54.27/1:56.25.

Meanwhile, Bried won the 200 fly in a season-best 1:44.06, heading up a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Cardinals. Then, he won the 400 IM, the last individual event of the session, in 3:44.36. The 200 fly wasn’t the only event where the Cardinals swept the top four spots at the dual meet. Earlier, in the 200 freestyle, Murilo Sartori led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Cardinals with a 1:34.73. Freshman Gregg Enoch too second in a season-best of 1:35.20, then won the 500 freestyle (4:20.32).

The other events where the Cardinals went at least 1-2 were the 100 breaststroke, 50 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 backstroke, and 200 breaststroke.

Despite the Cardinals winning by 89 points, there were still several highlights for the Boilermakers. Brady Samuels and Jordan Rzepka both won two events. Samuels won the 100 backstroke in a season-best 46.83, edging out Louisville’s Jackson Millard (46.96). Then, he won the 100 freestyle in 42.59, another season-best. Samuels also anchored Purdue’s 200 freestyle ‘A’ relay in 18.97, which head coach Alex Jerden said is his first time splitting sub-19 seconds.

Rzepka swept the boards, leading 1-2-3-4 finishes for the strong Boilermakers’ diving crew on both the 1- and 3-meter boards.

Outside of the event wins, the Boilermakers had several swimmers climb up the program’s all-time rankings. Sophomore Patrick Broderick popped a lifetime best of 9:05.95 in the 1000 freestyle, finishing second with a 2.45-second drop. The swim moves Broderick into third place in program history, marking the fastest 1000 freestyle by a Purdue swimmer in six years.

Blake Rowe swam a 1:45.22 in the 200 backstroke and in his Purdue debut, Matheo Mateos clocked 3:52.48 in the 400 IM. Both times are the 15th fastest in program history. Further, the Boilermakers swam team season-bests in ten events.

Other Event Winners

200 medley: Louisville — 1:24.10

1000 free: Elijah Shoyat, Louisville — 9:04.21

200 free: Murilo Sartori, Louisville — 1:34.73

50 free: Charlie Crush, Louisville — 19.78

200 back: Jackson Millard, Louisville — 1:42.89

100 fly: Aidan Paro, Louisville — 46.65

200 free relay: Louisville — 1:18.73

Up Next

Louisville next suits up for the Ohio State Invite from Nov. 21-23. Purdue hosts their own invitational during the same dates.