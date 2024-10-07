Army Women Win All 16 Events To Roll Past Reigning Conference Champs Vermont and CCSU

Vermont vs. CCSU vs. Army

October 4, 2024

West Point, NY

Scores Army, 222 – Vermont, 78 Army, 249 – CCSU, 50 Vermont, 222 – CCSU, 79

Full Results

On Oct. 4, the U.S. Military Academy women hosted the reigning America East champions Vermont, and the reigning NEC champions Central Connecticut State University for a Friday night clash. The Black Knights were victorious after a dominant performance that saw them sweep all 16 events.

2x All-Patriot League First teamer Catriona Gilmore and freshman Angie McKane paced the Army with four event wins. Gilmore, a junior, began the meet with a 29.73 50 breaststroke split on the 200 medley relay, combining with Jenna Hart (27.06), McKane (24.04), and Meghan Cole (23.35) for the win in 1:44.18. Then, Gilmore won the 100 breaststroke by over four seconds in 1:04.08 and was similarly dominant in her 200 breaststroke win (2:18.92). She capped her meet with a 4:30.44 to win in the 400 IM.

McKane has already found her way onto the program’s all-time 100 butterfly list from the season opener against Fordham and Marist. This meet, she did not race the 100 butterfly—though she did swim fly on the winning 200 medley relay—instead winning the 100 backstroke (58.01), 50 freestyle (23.67), and splitting 23.54 on the first place 200 freestyle relay (1:36.28).

They weren’t the only swimmers to post multiple wins for the Black Knights; senior Clara Williams, senior Maggie Kroening, and junior Molly Webber each won two. Williams took the 100 and 200 free (51.69/1:50.48), Kroening the 200 fly (2:03.61) and 500 freestyle (5:08.44). Webber won the 1000 freestyle (10:23.88) and joined Cole, McKane, and Tiana Mescher on the winning 200 freestyle relay, anchoring in 24.19.

Vermont notched eight second-place finishes at the meet. While it wasn’t enough to overcome Army, the Catamounts did win decisively over CCSU. Junior Natalie Schlemmer, the 2023 America East Championship Rookie of the Meet, earned three of those eight top-two finishes for the Catamounts.

Schlemmer finished second to Gilmore in the 100 breast (1:08.16), 200 breast (2:27.24), and 400 IM (4:39.84). Vermont did not face Army in October last season, but all three of these results are faster than she was at this time last season.

Havana Layton contributed two runner-up finishes for Vermont in the 50 and 100 freestyle (24.24/52.78), moving to the top of Vermont’s season depth charts in the events.

CCSU got its highest finish of the evening on the 1-meter diving board as former NEC diver of the year Jewelle Maziarz finished second with 235.50 points. In the pool, their best finish was courtesy of Sophie Milhomens. The sophomore finished 4th in the 200 back (2:07.37), and added a fifth in the 100 back (59.57).

Up Next

The #24/NR Army men and women head to Minnesota to take on the #21/#23 Golden Gophers on Oct. 11. Vermont traveled to Marist for an afternoon dual on Oct. 5, and next race on Oct. 19 as they host Merrimack. CCSU hosts New Hampshire for a two day meet from Oct. 25-26.