2024-25 NCAA Digest: A Superstar, Recruit, Transfer, and Fifth Year To Watch In Each Division

Welcome in for another NCAA digest. We’re still in the early days of the season so this week, we’re highlighting four swimmers to watch in each division. To make the exercise simpler, we’ve broken each division down into four categories: a superstar, a recruit, a transfer, and a fifth-year swimmer. We’ll talk about hidden gems and potential breakouts at a later date when more rosters are final. We’ve also tried to stick to one school per division. Obviously, there are multiple swimmers worthy of being named in each category, so let us know who else you’re looking forward to watching this upcoming season.

Alright, that’s enough of the rules, let’s get into it.

Division I

Superstar — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia: Gretchen Walsh proved the “bathtub swimmer only” allegations wrong this summer in spectacular fashion. She broke the 100 butterfly world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials then won four medals at the Olympics, helping break world records in the mixed and women’s 4×100-meter medley relay. After all she accomplished at 2024 NCAAs and the Olympics this summer, we’ve arrived at the same question we had for Leon Marchand last year: what is there left to achieve? Certainly, she’s got goals for this season in mind and we’re just thankful we get to bear witness to the greatness.

Recruit — Adriano Arioti, Harvard: This was one of the most challenging selections to make. With 20% of the top 20 boys high school class of 2024 headed to a mid-major program, one of those four (#4 Arioti, #10 Johnny Crush, #13 Jake Wang, and #16 Joshua Chen) had to be the choice and we’ve gone with the highest ranked option. Arioti leads a stacked incoming class for the Crimson and has a 200 back lifetime best (1:40.55) that would’ve won the Ivy League Championship last season, giving Harvard a 1-2-3 sweep. He’s got plenty of other ‘A’ final-worthy times (1:42.94 200 fly, 3:49.49 400 IM) making him a versatile pick-up that helps keep Harvard at the top of their conference and begin to reassert themselves nationally.

Transfer — Miriam Sheehan, Arizona State: We’ve talked a lot about the Indiana and Texas men’s transfers, so let’s head somewhere else. Miriam Sheehan was the first announced commit for ASU after Herbie Behm took over as the head coach. She’s got three years of eligibility remaining after transferring from NC State and will make an immediate impact as she would’ve been top of the roster in her three primary events (50 free, 100 back, 100 fly) last season using either her personal or season bests. She can help make their sprint relays more competitive too; though they raced three relays at 2024 NCAAs, their only ‘A’ cut was the 800 free relay and they didn’t qualify the 200 free or 200 medley relays.

Fifth-Year — Adam Chaney, Florida: Adam Chaney confirmed he’s using his fifth year of eligibility with the Florida Gators. While he isn’t the fifth-year returning the most NCAA points, his return guarantees that the Gators retain all twenty of their 2024 NCAA relay legs. Florida’s relays are lethal at NCAAs and with Chaney returning for all four sprint relays, it seems their dominance will extend another year.

Division II

Superstar — Cedric Buessing, University of Indianapolis: There were several interesting directions to go with this pick, but we’ve opted for Cedric Buessing, who became the first DII swimmer to make an Olympic final in Paris by qualifying for the 400 IM where he eventually finished eighth. Buessing returns from his international exploits to the Greyhounds for his senior season where he’ll aim for a three-peat in the 1000 free at 2025 NCAAs. Buessing owns Uindy school records in six individual events and will equal or better his runner-up finishes in the 500 free (4:18.27, PB), 1650 free (15:05.17), and 400 IM (3:40.23, PB)

Recruit — Taylar Hooten, Colorado Mesa: Trailing Nova Southeastern heading into the final session of 2024 NCAAs, Colorado Mesas made a big push to close the point gap thanks to their 200 backstrokers and winning the 400 freestyle relay. They ended up 25.5 points short, but the slate is clean for the upcoming season. Taylar Hooten adds depth to the backstroke group with lifetime bests that would already land her in the program’s top 10 all-time list and could help the Mavericks deny the Nova Southeastern women the three-peat this season.

Transfer — Rafael Ponce de Leon, University of Tampa: The Tampa men got the 2024 DII Championships started on the right note, winning the men’s 800 freestyle relay. Their only other event title came in the 500 freestyle but their overwhelming depth was too much for other teams to overcome, which is how they secured their first national title. Four of last year’s Florida State transfers have used up their eligibility, but the Spartans have reloaded with another influx of transfers, including former Tennessee swimmer Rafael Ponce de Leon. Tampa seems to be gearing up to defend its title using last year’s strategy, meaning Ponce de Leon will be one of many new swimmers they’ll need to produce.

Fifth-Year — Luna Mertins, Lynn: The most decorated student-athlete at Lynn University returns for her fifth year of eligibility. Mertins is a 21x All-American and won the 2022 DII NCAA title in the 100 butterfly (52.19). Last season, she helped Lynn win in the 200 medley relay (1:40.14) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (53.27) and 4th in both the 100 free (49.64) and the 100 back (53.95). The Lynn women finished 5th in the NCAA standings last season and Mertins will be a huge part of ensuring another top-five run.

Division III

Superstar — Kaley McIntyre, NYU: Kaley McIntyre had a sensational sophomore season. At 2024 NCAAs, she swept the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle (22.46/48.79/1:46.05), setting DIII records in the shorter two distances. She also posted field-best splits in the 200 free relay (22.81 split), 400 free relay (48.94 lead-off), 800 free relay (1:45.94 split), and 400 medley relay (48.66 free split). Her exploits helped the NYU women to a program-best 3rd place finish. Now a junior, McIntyre looks set to dominate DIII women’s sprinting for another season.

Recruit — John Butler, University of Chicago: Again, plenty of different directions to go for the recruit section. But we’re going with UChicago freshman John Butler, a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 free (1:38.48) and 200 back (1:46.78). Those times would’ve earned him ‘A’ final berths at the 2024 UAA Championships in both events. He would’ve been the team’s top scorer in the 200 backstrokes and makes a good team better. Chicago finished third at both the UAA Championships (behind Emory and NYU) and 2024 NCAAs (behind Emory and Kenyon).

Transfer — Kirill Sidorko, Kenyon: As a member of the Lewis University roster, Kirill Sidorko was an NCAA DII Championship finalist. And after two seasons, he’s transferred to DIII powerhouse Kenyon, whose men’s program was the runners-up at 2024 NCAAs. Sidorko can help them close the gap to the Emory men, who are aiming for their fourth-straight title. Sidorko’s personal best 400 IM time would’ve won 2024 NCAAs (3:50.88) and given Kenyon a third ‘A’ finalist. He also would’ve finished 8th in the 200 IM with his best of 1:47.78. He’s a significant addition for the Owls as they finished 43 points behind the Eagles.

Fifth-Year — Alex Turvey, MIT: After four years swimming for Pomona-Pitzer, sprinter Alex Turvey joins MIT after earning the Walter Byers Graduate Scholarship to pursue the Harvard/MIT M.D-Ph.D. program. Her arrival boosts the team’s relays and MIT was already reaching new heights in that department, claiming their first title in team history in the 200 medley relay. Now, the Engineers have a solid 1-2 punch in Turvey and Ella Roberson, their top sprinter last year. Individually, Turvey was the 2024 NCAA runner-up in the 50 free (22.58), 100 free (49.56), and 100 fly (53.57) with all lifetime bests, which would’ve led the Engineers.